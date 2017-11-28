Police Blotter Nov. 19-25, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 144 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 7

Alarm 8

Animal complaint 3

Animal pick up 1

Attempt to locate 2

Brush/grass fire 1

Citizen assists 4

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 1

Custody issue 1

Dead body 1

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic violence 3

DUI 2

Fighting 2

Found person 1

Fraud 2

Identification check 1

Intoxicated person 2

Juvenile problem 1

Mental person 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Noise disturbance 1

Non LEO incident 1

Nuisance or minor disturbance 1

Parking problem 3

Person on foot 12

Phone harassment 2

Property damage, non-vandalism 2

Reckless driver 3

Robbery alarm 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 13

Suspicious vehicle 6

Theft 2

Threatening 1

TPO restraining order 3

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 1

Trespassing 6

Unknown problem 4

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 4

Weapon offense 1

Welfare check 8

Nov. 19:

Domestic Violence: Officers were dispatched to a Partridge Ln. residence, in reference to a domestic in progress. An adult female subject was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: Officers received a request to search for a missing juvenile from another jurisdiction. The missing juvenile was later located and released to a parent.

Civil Matter: An officer responded to a Sage Way residence for a dispute over a civil matter.

Wanted person: Officers responded to a threatening call. It was a verbal dispute between roommates on Pulsipher Ln. While conducting the investigation a friend of one of the roommates who was in the residence had a warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court for trespassing. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Nov. 20:

Nov. 21:

DUI: Officer responded to a report of a golf cart that had rolled over on a public roadway. After further investigation the driver was charged with DUI.

Phone Harassment: Officer dispatched to a Concord Dr. residence for a report of the resident being harassed.

Fraud: A detective responded for a report of fraud.

Welfare Check: An officer received a request for a welfare check for a male adult believed to be living in Mesquite.

Property Damage, Non Vandalism: An officer responded on a property damage call on Sage Way. The caller reported someone had thrown a rock at his residential window. Photographs and a report were taken.

Noise Disturbance: Officers responded to a Pulispher Ln. residence for a report of a noise complaint. One female individual was issued a citation and released with a court date.

Wanted person: A male was located and arrested for and active arrest warrant. The male subject was transported to the detention center where he will be later transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on the warrant and other felony charges.

Nov. 22:

Fraud: Officer responded to the police lobby for a report of a fraud. Officer took a report and investigation is ongoing.

Wanted person: Officers located a wanted male adult at an E. Pioneer Blvd. restaurant. Officers confirmed the warrant and arrested the male.

Custody Issue: Officers responded to the Mesquite Detention Center on a report of a custody issue.

Nov. 23:

Domestic Violence: Officers responded to a Pheasant Dr. residence on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a Thistle St. residence reference a verbal dispute. Officers did not observe any illegal activity.

Dead Body: Officers responded to a Kelkim St. residence to assist Mesquite Fire and Rescue on a report of a male unconscious and not breathing.

Nov. 24:

Mental Person: Officers observed a vehicle driving erratically and determined the driver was experiencing a medical episode. Driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer took a report of property damage involving a hit and run. Officer identified the suspect who will be issued a citation when located.

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino reference a female attempting to steal equipment from a trailer.

Wanted person: Officer located a male subject with a felony warrant out of another state.

Officer took the subject into custody.

Stolen Vehicle: Officers determined a vehicle was stolen after running a records check through a police database system. One female was placed under arrest.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. retail store in reference to a theft and the investigation is ongoing.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on the interstate for a violation. The male driver was found in possession of cocaine and a firearm. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and firearm charges.

Nov. 25:

Suspicious person: An officer responded to a Sandhill Blvd. address, in reference to a suspicious person.

An adult male subject was taken into custody for intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

Person on foot: An officer contacted a male adult walking in the roadway.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. Casino reference a trespass. An adult male was located and arrested for trespassing.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers were dispatched to a two (2) vehicle non-injury accident. An adult male involved in the accident was cited and arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

He was taken to the Mesquite Detention, and will later be transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked.

Trespassing: Officer responded on a trespass violator from a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino. Security signed a citation against the violator for trespass. Violator had a confirmed warrant from the Mesquite Municipal Court. Violator was arrested.

Disorderly Conduct: An adult male was arrested for breach of peace, and assault. He was transported to the Mesquite Detention Center and booked.