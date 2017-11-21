Police Blotter Nov. 12-18, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 175 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 9

Alarm 12

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 3

Assault 1

Attempt to locate 3

Citizen assists 8

Civil matter 3

Controlled substance problem 2

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 2

Domestic violence w/weapon 1

DUI 2

Follow up investigation 1

Found property 4

Hit & run 2

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 6

Lost property 5

Minor possessing/consuming 2

Miscellaneous CAD call record 10

Noise disturbance 5

Non LEO incident 3

Person on foot 4

Phone harassment 4

Property damage, non-vandalism 4

Reckless driver 3

Robbery alarm 2

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 9

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 7

Theft from vehicle 4

TPO restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 3

Traffic problem 3

Traffic stop 2

Transport 1

Trespassing 10

Unknown problem 3

Unsecure premise 1

Verbal dispute 3

VIN number inspection 8

Wanted person 4

Weapon offense 3

Welfare check 7

Nov. 12:

Theft from vehicle: Report was taken for theft of property. The victim was provided an incident for their insurance company.

Wanted person: A male was located and arrested for and active arrest warrant. The male subject was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Nov. 13:

Wanted person: Officer responded to a request for assistance. Officer was advised that the subject had an active warrant for arrest. Subject was placed under arrest on said warrant.

Theft: A female was arrested for theft of property and an active warrant. She was transported to the jail and later transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on the warrant.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. Upon arrival the Officer met with Security with a male they had trespassed earlier and had returned to the property. The male was arrested for trespass violation.

Nov. 14:

Trespassing: Officers were dispatched to a W. Blvd. casino reference a trespass violator with a felony warrant. On arrival Officers confirmed the warrant and extradition. The suspect was taken into custody.

Suspicious person: An officer spoke to a Mesquite resident about a suspicious matter.

DUI: Officer responded to a report of a subject who appeared to be sleeping in a running vehicle (Welfare Check). Upon contact it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Subject was placed under arrest for DUI.

Suicidal person: Officers responded to soccer fields for a report a male who was threatening suicide, if his ex-wife didn’t get back with him. The male was located and stated he was upset about separating from his wife, but didn’t want to hurt himself.

Nov. 15:

Vandalism: Officers responded to a Second South St. park on a report of graffiti located on one of the buildings.

Wanted person: Officers responded to Mesquite Justice Court reference a female turning herself in for a

Traffic accident w/ damage: Officer responded to a hit and run accident on private property. An accident report was taken.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a local non-injury traffic accident involving two vehicles. An accident report was completed.

Person on foot: An officer contacted two subjects walking on a city street. One female was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Hit & Run: An officer was dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. Casino’s parking lot, in reference to a hit and run traffic accident.

Phone harassment: Officers spoke with a female who stated her ex-husband will not leave her alone even after asking him too several times. Officers spoke with the ex-husband who agreed to leave his ex-wife alone.

Nov. 16:

Theft from vehicle: Officer responded for a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer took the report and investigation is ongoing.

K9 Search: Officer conducted a K9 search of a vehicle for AZDPS.

Threatening: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department on a report of threats being made to a local bus driver.

Stolen vehicle: Officers responded to a N. Grapevine Rd. residence reference a stolen trailer. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit & Run: Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident.

Controlled substance problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a lane violation. After a search of the vehicle, the male driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 17:

DUI: Officers responded to I-15 Northbound at mile marker 122 reference a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle. Officers were unable to locate evidence of a domestic; however, officers did arrest the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle for DUI.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to the intersection of Smokey Lane and Pulsipher Lane reference a stop sign that had been damaged.

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officers responded to a local residence on a report of property damage.

Wanted person: Officer contacted a female involved in a verbal dispute. Female was arrested on an active bench warrant out of Elko Justice Court.

Custody issue: Officers responded to the Virgin Valley Elementary school reference a custody issue.

Nov. 18:

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to an accident on a public roadway with possible injuries. An accident form was completed, and adult female was cited for unsafe turn.

Threatening: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. hotel on a report of an assault.