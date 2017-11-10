By [post_authors_post_link]

There’s an old saying that seems to be getting new life, “Out with the old, and in with the new.”

But new things and new ways are not always better. This is also true when it comes to the new wave of spirituality that’s sweeping through our nation. It a new form of spirituality that elevates us into godhood, but it’s not even close to being better than that old time religion our country was founded upon, and that which Jesus Christ came and died for upon the cross.

What’s happening might best be called the cult of the new. It’s where we’re tossing out what is good and right because it’s old, or because it comes out of the Bible, which people consider to be old wisdom and no longer relevant. Unfortunately we’re replacing biblical truths with all these new “truths,” which in reality take us further away from what’s really true.

But it’s no different today than it was back in the days when kings ruled over Israel. Consider King Rehoboam. He asked advice from his father’s, Solomon’s, advisors, but rejected it out of hand. He then got advice from the young men he grew up with, 2 Chronicles 10. This resulted in the kingdom being divided and eventually defeated.

This same scenario is being played out today. Which way will we choose?

On the one hand there’s the way set forth in God’s word, and on the other there’s the way of the world, that is, its opinions and thoughts. Many choose to ignore and dismiss what the Bible has to say, because while it tells us what is best for our lives, it has a very narrow view on how we are to receive it.

The world, on the other hand, comes like a long lost friend concerned with helping us achieve our desires and objectives, despite the consequences they bring both now and for eternity.

“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 14:12)