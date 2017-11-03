Nevada Open tees off next week in Mesquite

By [post_authors_post_link]

Full lineup of competitors to vie for $140,000 prize purse Nov. 7-9

Mesquite, Nev. (Friday, Nov. 3, 2017) – Beginning next week, Mesquite Gaming – owner of the Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will once again host the Nevada Open, Nov. 7-9 at CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club. The three-day event features some of the top up-and-coming golf professionals from around the world competing for a $140,000 prize purse. Additional prizes will be awarded for the pro-am and amateur competitions. The event is free to all spectators.

“The courses are pristine, the weather is beautiful, and we are ready for this year’s Nevada Open in Mesquite,” said Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming. “This event is always highly-anticipated and it’s exciting to see a full lineup of talented golfers, many of whom are likely to end up on the web.com and PGA Tours.”

The Nevada Open begins Tuesday, Nov. 7 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 9. The 54-hole event allows competitors to play one round on each of the scenic and award-winning courses. The CasaBlanca Golf Club, designed by Cal Olson, is an 18-hole 7,011-yard championship course. The Palms Golf Club features elevation changes along the Virgin River wetlands and a special par-five hole with a 114-foot drop to the fairway.

Back for the second year is a special pro-am scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6 at CasaBlanca Golf Club. Proceeds from the pro-am will benefit Mesquite Junior Golf. The pro-am will feature community and business leaders from southern Nevada and southern Utah paired with golf pros in a fun shamble format.

For more information, visit casablancaresort.com. Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.

# # #

About Mesquite Gaming:

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com.