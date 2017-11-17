NEVADA INCREASING RATE OF PRESCHOOL STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES PARTICIPATING IN REGULAR CLASSROOMS

By [post_authors_post_link]

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Schools in Nevada have increased the number of preschool students with disabilities participating in regular classrooms 3.2 percentage points to 33 percent and are on track to increase that inclusion rate to 40 percent in the current year.

“Our inclusion rates have historically been too low, but the good news is that we have engaged stakeholders across the state that are committed to advocating for our children with disabilities,” said Will Jensen, Director of the Office of Special Education in the Nevada Department of Education. “The most powerful and significant step we have taken to date has been the prioritization of these children in our strategic planning.”

In data made available from the Department’s Office of Early Learning, Early Childhood Outcome growth has exceeded targets established in the categories of Positive Social Relationships, Knowledge and Skills; and Ability to Meet Needs.

“Exceeding these goals is another positive indicator in Nevada’s mission to become the fastest improving state in the nation,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Ultimately, what the data is telling us is that many more of these children are meeting our state goal of ensuring that students are well on their way to reading by third grade.”