MMGA Championship

By [post_authors_post_link]

The 2017 MMGA Club Championship was played Tuesday at Falcon Ridge and Thursday at the Palms golf course. Andrew Yeh made sure no one got any ideas of winning medalist.

There was no doubt, as Yeh made five birdies on his way to a crushing four under par 68. Jeff Hoyt tried his best to keep up with his 74 and Rod Stanger laid down a 75. Ten shots back was the last under 80 score of 78 by Bill Irace.

The young zero handicapper had such a lead after the first round that he coasted on Thurs with a 74 to win by 13 shots over the demoralized contenders, Stanger, Irace by 18, and Hoyt by 22. New member Richard Brown, playing from the middle tees shot 86, 80 for a gross of 166 and a net of 128 to win overall low net first place. Fred Emmons won “The Most Improved Player” award for 2017. The other flight winners are listed below:

A FLIGHT B FLIGHT C FLIGHT

Bill Irace 1st low net Tim Bergstrom 1st low gross Bob Chambers 1st low gross

Jeff hoyt 2nd low net Rick Brown 1st low net Dick Swayne 1st low net

Rod Stanger 3rd low net Frank Vandeweghe 2nd low net Jim Smith 2nd low net

Kim Tomsic 4th low net Frank Thomasino 3rd low net Jim Naccarato 3rd low net

Cal Schlisner 4th low net Gary Denhalter 4th low net Vic Carlson 5th low net

D FLIGHT

Glen Van Tussenbrook 1st low gross

Manny Lira 1st low net

Larry Foley 2nd low net

Fred Emmons 3rd low net

Doug Anderson 4th low net

Dave Haney 5th low net