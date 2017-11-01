Michael Joseph Smith III-Obituary

Michael Joseph Smith III, 52, passed away on October 25, 2017 in St. George, UT. He was born on October 14, 1965 in New York City, New York to Michael Joseph Smith Jr. And Phyllis Jean Kilburn. He married Daphne Ann Parsons on February 10, 2014 in St. George, UT.

Mike was a big war buff, and loved learning about the Civil War, the Alamo, and other war history. He loved playing war video games, watching war and western movies, and collecting army men. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing. Mike was very loving and kind-hearted. He worked hard through-out his life. He loved animals, especially his dog, Lucky. He was very happy that he married his highschool-sweetheart, Daphne and loved her dearly.

Mike is survived by his wife, Daphne Smith, daughter, Courtney (Brynt) Baird, grandson, James Baird, his sister, Louise (Bert) Frink, and several nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Whipple Chapel,100 N. Arrowhead Lane, (Building in back) in Mesquite, NV on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation services preceding at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment services will be held at the Beaver Dam Cemetery in Beaver Dam, AZ immediately following the funeral services. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.