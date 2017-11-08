You are here: Home / News / Community / Mesquite United Methodist Church’s Second Annual Halloween Carnival

Mesquite United Methodist Church’s Second Annual Halloween Carnival

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo, A.K.A. John Rhodes, enjoys winning a little ring toss and some treats at the Mesquite United Methodist Church’s Second Annual Halloween Carnival on Oct. 31. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

When it comes to giving the kids of the Virgin Valley a safe and fun holiday, you can always count on the Mesquite United Methodist Church members to step up to the plate.

For the past two Halloweens, the MUMC has put together a community carnival filled with games, face painting, and a photo booth.

Kids weren’t the only ones to enjoy the Mesquite United Methodist Churches Second Annual Halloween Carnival. Gracie Petrus just had to stop by and show off her festive wear and say hello to all her friends. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

The kids were able to enjoy some ghoulish fun right after school, on Oct. 31, and before Trunk-or-Treat.

Church members say that this is only the second year for the carnival, and they weren’t sure what sort of response they would get from the community. Things started slowly but after the first hour the place was hopping, and everyone was having a great time.

Pastor Rick Casebolt said he could see the carnival going on for years to come ensuring that kids in the Virgin Valley will always have a safe venue for holiday celebrations.

 

