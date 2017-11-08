Mesquite United Methodist Church’s Second Annual Halloween Carnival

By [post_authors_post_link]

When it comes to giving the kids of the Virgin Valley a safe and fun holiday, you can always count on the Mesquite United Methodist Church members to step up to the plate.

For the past two Halloweens, the MUMC has put together a community carnival filled with games, face painting, and a photo booth.

The kids were able to enjoy some ghoulish fun right after school, on Oct. 31, and before Trunk-or-Treat.

Church members say that this is only the second year for the carnival, and they weren’t sure what sort of response they would get from the community. Things started slowly but after the first hour the place was hopping, and everyone was having a great time.

Pastor Rick Casebolt said he could see the carnival going on for years to come ensuring that kids in the Virgin Valley will always have a safe venue for holiday celebrations.