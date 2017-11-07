Mesquite tourism numbers continue positive climb

By [post_authors_post_link]

September’s tourism report for Mesquite continued the positive upward climb that began in May according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). Once again, Mesquite’s percentage increases bested all other reporting areas in Clark County.

Usually a slow month because of golf course overseeding, September saw 105,042 visitors in Mesquite, a 4.8 percent increase from a year ago. Las Vegas area tourists declined by 2.5 percent while Laughlin saw a slight 0.9 percent increase in total visitor volume.

Total occupancy was unchanged from September 2016 at 71.8 percent. The average daily room rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) both increased 2.1 percent from last year with ADR at $54.89 and RevPAR at $39.41. Total room nights occupied increased 12.4 percent to 41,034.

Gross gaming revenues in Mesquite increased 9.0 percent to $9.614 million. That percentage increase beat out Laughlin’s 2.7 percent rise. Gaming revenues on the Las Vegas Strip increased 4.7 percent while downtown Las Vegas remained unchanged. The Boulder Strip had a 6.2 percent decrease in its gaming revenues. Overall, Clark County was up 2.8 percent for all gaming revenues. The LVCVA report said the increases were “due in part to increased non-baccarat table game and slot win.

Average daily auto traffic on I-15 at the Nevada Arizona border rose 4.1 percent to 27,818 vehicles daily. Traffic counts on I-15 at the Nevada California border remain unchanged from a year ago at 43,774 vehicles a day. All major highways into Las Vegas showed a slight 0.4 percent rise in traffic counts in September.

Auto traffic on Highway 163 into Laughlin increased 2.5 percent to 4,448 vehicles a day. Airplane passengers into and out of Laughlin rose 3.0 percent to 18,091.

Laughlin’s total occupancy rate increased 1.1 percent to 64.2 percent in September. ADR was up 1.9 percent to $51.32 and RevPar increased 3.6 percent to $32.95 for Laughlin hotels and motels. Total room nights occupied increased 1.7 percent in Laughlin.