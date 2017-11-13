Mesquite Police honor Veterans

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Mesquite Police Department loves our veterans, and we love Veterans Day. On November 8th, members of the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Fire Department were able to watch the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment Horse Detachment from Fort Irwin California conduct a demonstration at Virgin Valley Elementary School. After the demonstration, members of the Police Department stopped by the 1000 Flags Over Mesquite event to show their respects for both our local veterans as well as for the victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting event.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner also recently met with a couple of local veterans, Tony Hardway and Tuffy Ruth, to express to them that our police officers, emergency communications dispatchers, corrections officers, and animal control officers’ support our military and our veterans.

Chief Tanner stated: “Our police department absolutely supports our veterans; in fact, many of our officers are veterans themselves and now safeguard and serve our country wearing a police uniform.” Chief Tanner went on to say; “I always enjoy running into both Tuffy Ruth and Tony Hardway around town. They both do a lot for our community.”