Mesquite building permits take a tumble

Led mostly by a decrease in single family residence permits, the overall number and value of building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in October took a considerable drop compared to October 2016.

The city issued 94 permits valued at $4.955 million last month. That compares to 120 permits issued a year ago valued at $6.908 million.

Twenty permits for new home construction with a total valuation of $4.497 million were issued. Last year 29 permits valued at $6.563 million were taken out.

Pulte Homes of Nevada took out 12 permits for new homes in Sun City Mesquite. Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) and Construction West each took three permits for new homes while Maves Construction took two permits.

Two residential modification permits were issued in October compared to eight a year ago. Six permits for swimming pools were issued last month compared to four permits in October 2016.

The number of permits for block walls increased from 10 last year to 15 this year. That’s usually an indication of more new home construction.

The city issued three permits for new businesses last month compared to one a year ago.

Two commercial building modification permits worth $252,309 were issued compared to three valued at 14,175 a year ago. One permit worth $198,645 was for work at the old Do It Best hardware store located in the Mesquite Technology and Commerce Center. The other permit was issued for $53,664 worth of work at the Maverick gas station on Sandhill Boulevard.

No grading or demolition permits were issued in October compared to one in each category last year.