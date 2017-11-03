Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing November 3, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

First week in November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Approximately 3,500 animal shelters across the United States serve the estimated 6-8 million homeless animals who need refuge each year, and many more animals find themselves in need of the services provided by local rescue groups. For one week out of that year community members, animal lovers and grateful pet guardians come together to celebrate their local shelter. National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, first week in November, is the perfect time to recognize the organization in your community dedicated to animals.

Here are ways to show shelters you care this week and throughout the year.

Adopt a Best Friend. Animals make great companions, but having a pet is a big responsibility and it involves a lifelong commitment. Find out if you have what it takes to provide a safe and loving home and learn more about adopting from your local animal shelter. When you’re ready to adopt go to https://www.petfinder.com. to find pets in your area or go to www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com for our shelter animals.

Take a Tour. Never been inside an animal shelter? Arrangements can be made to provide you with a tour of the local shelter during public hours and see firsthand how things work. If you’d like to become more involved, find out how you can become a volunteer.

Keep on Giving. Many animal shelters have donations programs. Donating to your local shelter is as simple as writing a check and dropping it in the mail or picking up an item on the shelter’s wish list during your next shopping trip. Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter (FOMAS) helps pay for items not covered by the Mesquite Animal Shelter operational budget: extraordinary medical procedures, veterinary costs for animals transported to outside rescue groups, lifestyle and facility upgrades for shelter animals

Be Committed. Providing quality food, water and shelter is important, but it’s not the only thing involved in being a responsible and caring pet guardian. It’s also essential that your pet has current identification tags and is properly confined or supervised while outdoors. Keep your pet healthy and up-to-date on all vaccinations by visiting the veterinarian regularly and give your pet lots of love and attention.

Expect the Unexpected. Although not as likely in our area, local shelters are most often on the front lines during natural disasters such as hurricanes. Would you know what to do in the event of a flood, tornado or fire? Learn how to help animals in your community, including your own pet, whether it’s a disaster, an emergency or an accident.

Stay Alert. Your local animal shelter and animal control agency not only take in homeless animals, but also rescue injured, abused or neglected critters. Assist them by letting them know of any stray or injured animals in your neighborhood, or if you suspect animal cruelty in your community.

Do Your Part. Spaying or neutering your pet is one of the most important things you can to reduce the number of homeless pets in your community. Its the law in Mesquite that any dog or cat over 6 months of age must be spayed or neutered.

Two Simple Words. The words “thank you” are powerful. But since animals can’t speak, it’s up to community members to let shelter workers and volunteers know just how much their commitment to animals is appreciated. Send a letter, card or e-mail to your local shelter and let them know you care.

Animal shelters and rescues are great places to find your next pet, but local shelters and rescues also do so much more. Not only do they give homeless pets a second chance, these organizations provide other services such as, reuniting lost pets with their families.

Many dogs and cats are given up because of allergies or a family not being able to bring the pet when they move – factors that are completely out of the pet’s control. These animals could all make great pets if given a second chance at a home.

The most obvious way to support local animal shelters is by adopting a pet from them.

Featured dog- Sonny

Sonny is a senior Chihuahua. He is small in size but might in love. Sonny came to shelter with 2 other dogs as a stray and had probably spent his life in a back yard. He is in need of a good diet ad exercise program. He likes to snuggle and is learning to play with toys. Has been going for short walks. He is looking for a home to spend his days filled with love and attention.

Other available dogs-

Miley- She needs a secure yard with solid fencing. Only dog please. Housetrained and walks well on leash.

Featured cat- Magic

5 month old kitten. What a sweetie. He loves everyone and comes when called. Plays non stop and is very inquisitive- nothing escapes his explorations. He came to shelter as stray with another kitten and he gets along well with the cats at the shelter. He loves and needs attention to keep him busy.

Other available cats

Winnie- Gentle quite lady. Loves everyone. She is happy watching that is going on in the world.

Ashes-Gentle, loves her patchwork mouse. Was shy but now seeking attention and companionship.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER