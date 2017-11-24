Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing November 24, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

November is National Pet Diabetes Awareness Month- from Pet Cancer Awareness

November is Pet Diabetes Awareness month: It was designated to help create more awareness of this disease that can significantly impact the health of companion animals.

If you didn’t know your dog or cat could develop diabetes, you’re not alone. Many owners don’t realize diabetes can affect pets too, so learning that your dog or cat has the condition can leave you with many questions.

Diabetes is a relatively common disease in which the body doesn’t use glucose properly. If left untreated, diabetes is life-threatening. It is manageable and if detected early enough, pets with diabetes can live a normal life when treated and medicated properly. In some cases with cats, diabetes can actually be reversed.

Signs and symptoms of diabetes that owners should be aware of include the following:

• Increase in water consumption

• Increase in urination

• Increase in appetite

• Weight loss

• Cataracts may be present if diabetes has been existent for a longer period of time

Your veterinarian is an essential partner in your pet’s diabetes care. Only your veterinarian can diagnose diabetes and provide appropriate preventive and management programs.

Treatment

Even if your animal develops diabetes, if you work with your veterinarian and follow his or her recommendations closely, your animal can have a good quality of life. Diet will be the first thing your veterinarian will consider, especially if your pet is a cat. Besides diet, there have been improvements in the types of insulin and the types of monitoring tests available to your veterinarian.

Prevention

Although obesity is clearly linked to the development of diabetes, not every pet who develops diabetes is fat and not every obese pet will develop diabetes. Nonetheless, diabetes is almost always a preventable disease if your pet maintains a normal weight.

Featured dog- Roscoe

Roscoe is a young pit bull terrier/lab blend. He was found as a stray. Roscoe is high energy, and will need lots of room to run and get plenty of exercise. He would perfect for someone with an active lifestyle. He needs basic training. He wants to please. No young children please.

Other available dogs:

Reese is a Chihuahua/terrier blend. She is shy until she knows you and then she is one happy loving little lady. she loves to play, snuggle and give kisses.

Cats- at this time there are no cats available for adoption

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER