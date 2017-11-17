Mesquite Animal shelter Pet Listing November 17, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

November is National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

It is never too late to learn the warning signs of pet cancer. Cancer is not strictly a “human” condition. As the No. 1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats, cancer claims millions of pets each year.

Signs of Cancer

The importance of annual check-ups regardless of the age of your pet is critical in the prevention of cancer. Here are the top 10 early warning signs of pet cancer listed out by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Abnormal swellings that persist or continue to grow Sores that do not heal Weight loss Loss of appetite Bleeding or discharge from any body opening Offensive odor Difficulty eating or swallowing Hesitation to exercise or loss of stamina Persistent lameness or stiffness Difficulty breathing, urinating or defecating

Steps to Avoid Cancer in Your Pet

Keeping your pet active with a healthy weight and on a high quality diet will prevent some forms of cancer. Obesity is a major cause of cancer in pets. Having your pet spayed or neutered will drastically decrease the chance of various reproductive cancers.

Featured dog- Susie Q

Susie Q is a small Chihuahua about 3 years old. She is shy but loves people. She needs a quiet home with NO CHILDREN. She loves to be held, petted and be with you. She is learning to walk on a leash. She needs a place where she can feel safe and secure.

Other available dogs-

Roscoe is a pit bull/hound blend. He is young and full of energy. Needs a home with room to run. Needs training

Fox is a husky. He has lived in a yard. He is very high energy. Needs training and secure fencing.

Featured cat- Rudy

Rudy was found outside the shelter in a crate. He is quite the cat. Gentle and loving, He likes to sit on you and give hugs, comes when called, and is getting along with the other cats when introduced to them. He is a calm boy and loves to watch what people are doing.

Other available cats-

Ashes- tortoiseshell colored lady. Gentle and shy cat. She needs to feel secure then is your best friend.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER