Mesquite Animal Shelter Pet Listing November 10, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

NOVEMBER IS ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH

Puppies, kittens and other young animals are cute. They require a lot of time commitment, patience and energy from their owners. Many people have busy work and home schedules that keep them from providing the care necessary for proper training.

Although older animals can be less demanding than a younger pet, they still require quality time in the form of love/attention, feeding, exercise/play and veterinary care. Adult animals have often been socialized to live in a home and many are house broken or litter trained.

Adult animals are often more practical for families with children. Puppies and kittens sometimes nip and claw which can be frightening to children who can be rough with young animals. A mature pet that interacts well with children can be the best option for all those involved.

Older pets become available for many reasons including; animals become too big for apartment living, previous owner moved out of town or into a home that does not allow animals, the owner enters a nursing home or dies. The family suffers relationship changes or a new partner does not like the pet. In addition, of course do not forget the stray and homeless animals that are at the shelter.

Older animals have different nutritional needs and your veterinarian should be consulted about any dietary questions.

The Mesquite Animal Shelter has a wide variety of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and even an occasional ferret, rat or parakeet. The animals come in many breeds, colors, ages and socialization levels.

You might just find a pet of a lifetime right here in Mesquite.

Keep your senior pet in tip-top shape

Regular, moderate activity and daily playtime will help your senior pet stay healthy and avoid obesity which can put extra stress on your pet’s heart and on arthritic joints.

Even the most energetic dogs slow down as they become older. Many elderly dogs try to keep up with their owner while running or walking and don’t know to rest when they’ve reached their limit. Keep an eye for signs that your dog appears tired and reluctant to continue exercising, and take that as an indicator to scale back your dog’s exercise regime. Talk with your vet about an appropriate frequency, length of time, and type of exercise for your senior dog.

Massage can help reduce your senior pet’s potential for arthritis and relief from muscular stiffness and discomfort. Plus, massage will help relax and calm your pet.

Older cats are usually less adaptable to change, so you can reduce stress by maintaining normalcy in your household. If your cat has to be boarded while you are on vacation, keep her with a familiar blanket that already has her scent on it – or, better yet, have a pet sitter come to your home. Stress can be alleviated by giving more affection and attention during times of emotional upheaval.

Help your senior pet stay sharp

Contrary to popular belief, an old dog – or old cat – can be taught new tricks. Animals of any age enjoy learning, and stimulating your older pet’s mind is a great way to make sure your pet is healthy and happy.

Peak activity for cats occurs in the early morning and in the evening. Your senior cat might be more apt to play at those times and it’s a perfect opportunity to get her moving. Try using a wand or fishing pole-style toy to get her to chase. Rolling ping pong balls across a wood or tile floor will provide lots of interactive playtime, too.

Although senior pets like familiarity, simple things such as rotating toys can bring some excitement into their lives.

Take your senior dog on car rides and on walks in new locations so they can explore and take in the sights, sounds, and smells of different locations.

Senior pet wellness checks

Keep in mind that every year for a dog or cat is equivalent to 5–7 human years. In order stay current with your senior pet’s health care; visit your veterinarian every six months for a complete exam and any necessary laboratory tests. These regular visits will enable your veterinarian to diagnose any age-related illnesses at the earliest stage possible and begin treatment.

In between vet visits, make sure you pay attention to any changes in your pet’s behavior, activity level or physical appearance.

Fe atured Dog- Frank

Frank is a pit bull terrier. He is about 1-2 years old. Frank loves people, playing with toys and going for walks. He is a strong dog and would need a home with people that are familiar with his breed and could continue with his training. He would do best in a home with older children.

Other available dogs

Miley- Dachshund/heeler blend. She needs a secure fence and can climb a chain link fence. She needs a home with no other dogs.

Featured cat- Coral

Coral is a Siamese kitten. She was found as a stray. She is friendly and loves to play with toys. She loves attention and being held and petted.

Other available cats

Ashes- Beautiful large tortoiseshell. Loves attention and playing with her patchwork mouse.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER