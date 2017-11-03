You are here: Home / Living / Community Announcements / Mesa View Ribbon Cutting

Mesa View Ribbon Cutting

November 3, 2017 By [post_authors_post_link] Leave a Comment

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to a ribbon cutting and mixer at Mesa View Regional Hospital to celebrate the hospital’s recent purchase of a new MRI system that is state –of-the- art.  You will be able to view the new machine and learn how it works.

The event will be held at Mesa View Regional Hospital, 1299 Bertha Howe Ave , on Thursday, November 9, at 5:00 pm and run to approximately 6:30 pm.

Contact Michelle West at 702-346-2902 or michelle@mesquitenvchamber.com  for additional information.

 

Filed Under: Business News, Community Announcements, Healthcare News, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*