Mesa View Regional Hospital will hold a Medicare Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 14 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Eureka Hotel and Casino, Grand Canyon Room.

The forum will help the public understand their options for the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec 7. The forum sponsors will present information about the Aetna Medicare Advantage plans now in-network with Mesa View Regional Hospital and Mesa View Medical Group.

Questions about Advantage versus Medigap, prescription coverage, and what works at Mesa View and in Mesquite will be answered.

Complimentary refreshments will be served. For questions about the forum please call 702-345-4244. For questions about Aetna please call 702-378-0010.