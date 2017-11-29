More Mayhem coming to Mesquite

By [post_authors_post_link]

Saturday, Dec.2, Mesquite Gaming will present its amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting championship event ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XIII’ inside the CasaBlanca Events Center at CasaBlanca Resort. In celebration of the 13th installment of Mayhem, general admission tickets are priced at just $13.

In partnership with Barry Meyer’s World-Famous Tuff-N-Uff The Future Stars of MMA, the card features fighters from gyms in surrounding areas, including Las Vegas, St. George, Cedar City, Ogden, Elko, Denver, California and St. Paul are a handful of the gyms being represented from around the region.

Doors open at 6 p.m., fights begin at 7. The official ‘Mayhem in Mesquite after Party’ will be held in the CasaBlanca Showroom at 10 p.m.

A 24-year old combat sports organization, the Las Vegas-based TUFF-N- UFF presents the best amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) action in the nation. It has given rise to some of the biggest stars in the sport today, including UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, as well UFC and Strikeforce veteran Ryan Couture, UFC welterweight Alan Jouban and UFC Light Heavyweight Khalil Rountree. TUFF-N- UFF celebrated its historic 20th anniversary on Saturday, June 7, 2014, with over 15,000 fans, in a sold-out live event inside the Thomas and Mack Center. TUFF-N- UFF is committed to growing the sport of MMA and building the “Future Stars of MMA”; Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tuffnuff.

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit mesquitegaming.com.