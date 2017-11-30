Letter to the editor-McCorkle

By [post_authors_post_link]

We, the people of the United States, need to think long and hard about what is happening to our country, as seen particularly in the GOP proposed tax reform bill. Most of feel that at present the rich are getting richer; the poor are getting poorer, and the middle class is disappearing. This will become even more evident if this bill is passed.

Senate Republicans are trying to give the rich one percent a $1.9 trillion tax break. Recently, the Senate voted to massively increase income inequality in our country using the federal government’s power to redistribute wealth upward. In this 51-49 vote, the chamber backed a budget measure that would clear the way for Republicans to enact epic tax cuts. These cuts are for corporate elites, mega-millionaires, and billionaires – not for you and me. Senate Republicans also approved massive deficits in order to pay for Trump’s tax cuts.

We need to take action now to save our country and the lives of its citizens. We can’t leave it up to anyone else to do it for us. If you don’t agree with the Republican agenda or the Democratic agenda, find out why, speak up, and fight for your beliefs. Together our voices can change the direction of our country.

Diana McCorkle

Virgin Valley Action Group.