Letter to the editor-LeMieux

The first annual Mesquite Hangar Dance, Show and Cookout to benefit the local Veteran’s Center was a rousing success. It was a total community event with an estimated 7-800 people in attendance.

I would like to thank and recognize the wonderful group of people who worked so hard to help me make this happen. Doug and Nancy Hewett, Randy Bauman, Christine Picior, George and Linda Gault, Charlie Hospadura, Sherry Gosdis, Clint Bostwick and my amazing wife Ava LeMieux all worked tirelessly to launch this inaugural event.

Local clubs and businesses enthusiastically donated food, supplies, volunteers and cash, just to make this happen. They were; The City of Mesquite, Mike Black, Claire Anderson, The Elks Lodge, Eureka Resort, Wolf Creek, Mesquite Senior Games, Matthew John of Peggy Sues and the Redd Room, Virgin Valley Disposal, Royal Sanitation, Airgas, Tina Brayford, V.V. Chiropractic, Rotary Club of Mesquite, Matt & Tammy Tye, Exchange Cub, Intermountain Audiology, Bliss Salon, Aaron Hoff, Mesquite Works, The Mesquite Showgirls, View On Magazine and Paula Jensen.

Raffle prizes were donated by; Valley Curls Salon, Rio Nails, Chicago Greek, Panda Garden, Oasis Chiropractic, The Shop, Aviation of Mesquite, Stephen’s Boutique, Danielle’s Chocolates, The View Salon, Ace Hardware, Sears Hometown Store, Ken Garth Mesquite Ford, Wolf Creek Golf Course, Casablanca Resort, Fusion Salon, Hello Gorgeous Salon, Eureka Resort, Gregory’s restaurant and The Smokin’ Gun Club.

The Show couldn’t have gone on without the entertainment. A very special Thanks goes out to our Groovy DJ, Scott Grove and all the performers including Dealt a Straight Band, The Sun City Sounds, Cathy Petrus, Karen Ransdell and Jan Casebolt (The Andrews Sisters), Forever Four, Virgin Valley Theatre Group, Pastor Dan Rhodes, Brian Wursten and Skydive Mesquite for making our National Anthem spectacular, and to the antique car owners who shared their vehicles with us.

Of course the event was only enhanced by our local Vendors; Exchange Club of Mesquite, Virgin Valley Theatre Group, Let’s Fly Mesquite, Mercy Air, City Shoppes, The Shop, Mesquite Works, Mesquite Senior Games, The Local Veterans, Wolf Creek Terrace Restaurant, Veterans Memorial Eagle State fundraiser and Lula Roe.

Everyone is already talking about next year’s party themed “the 1960’s”.

Larry LeMieux