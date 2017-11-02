Letter to the editor – Guns & Guitars

By [post_authors_post_link]

All of us at Guns & Guitars would like to thank the wonderful community of Mesquite for the support and compassion our customers, friends and neighbors have shown us after the terrible tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas on October 1st. We also want to express our gratitude to everyone who called, e-mailed, messaged, approached us in public and on Facebook and Google, stopped by the store, as well as everyone outside Mesquite who showed their encouragement and support for us. We greatly appreciate all of you and send you our sincere gratitude for standing behind us.

Gratefully,

Chris (Sully), Jenny, Mike, Jan Sullivan and Skipper