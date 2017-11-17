Letter to the editor-Dartt

By [post_authors_post_link]

It has been brought to my attention that the Mesquite City Manager, Andy Barton, stated that he was not aware of Senior Center and Recreation Center issues. In January 2015, I visited with the Mayor, Allan Litman, and discussed Recreation Center management skills, cleanliness, and how different instructors were treated. He took me down to Andy Barton, City Manager, to discuss these concerns. Andy seemed interested but very protective of the current Recreation Center Manager. A specific item of discussion was how Griseyda Belalcazar was being treated and how great of a job she does at the Senior Center. Andy did agree with how well Griseyda was performing. He stated that he would look into the problems that were brought to his attention. I, also, asked the Mayor and City Manager “Why is the Senior Center under the Recreation Center?”. Answer by Andy Barton: “There will be an outside organization doing a study on that.” I have a few emails from the City Manager stating that I would be informed of the study results. Nearly 3 years later I am waiting for the answer. A typical escape route is currently being used. “I did not know” All three, the Mayor, the City Manager, and Recreation Center Manager knew about issues in 2015 and earlier.

The Senior Center has a unique mission that is not matched by the Recreation Center. Castle Rock, CO states it very well: “The mission of the Castle Rock Senior Center (CRSC) is to provide educational, social, healthful, and recreational programs.”

It is time for the Senior Center to be a separate entity within Mesquite and not under the Recreation Center Management. Let the Senior Center under the leadership of Griseyda Belalcazar excel without interference and power struggles. Let each entity stand on their own merit!

"Under the Charter, the Mayor is the ceremonial head of the City and conducts City meetings. City Manager oversees the organizational operations of the City. Under this construct, the Mayor and Council receive the benefit of the strong professional expertise and qualifications of a city manager, while still maintaining policy oversight."

“Under the Charter, the Mayor is the ceremonial head of the City and conducts City meetings. City Manager oversees the organizational operations of the City. Under this construct, the Mayor and Council receive the benefit of the strong professional expertise and qualifications of a city manager, while still maintaining policy oversight.” http://www.mesquitenv.gov/city-government/departments/city-manager

It was stated in 2015 and recently that the Council has been informed of these concerns. If so, it is time for the Council to place them on the agenda, address their policy to the public, and discuss management issues. If the Council has not been informed there, has been a serious cover up.

James W. Dartt, Littlefield, AZ