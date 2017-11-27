Lady Bulldogs young and hungry

By [post_authors_post_link]

Lady Bulldog coach Chimane Creer will need a lot from her young charges this season, if they hope to replicate last year’s 10-0 and 22-5 record in 3A Sunrise League play. Never lacking confidence and enthusiasm, Creer said,” We are inexperienced but the girls are hungry to get on the court. Despite a rebuilding year, we should be competitive and be in the top three in League. Our offense will be spread around the girls as we lost all our top scorers from last year’s team. We will pass more and drive for shots instead of living with the long ball. To do this we need to cut down on our turnovers.” The Bulldogs will be counting on sophomore point guard Nathalie Lagamayo to lead the offense. Lagamayo started as a freshman last year and had good stats averaging 4.5 p.p.g, 91 assists and 75 rebounds for the season. Letter winners Taylor Barnum, Jessica Barnum and Savannah Price average 2.4, 1.2 and 3.6 points per game and should improve based on more time on the court. Price has been a journeyman the past three years for the Dawgs and must assert herself under the basket if the Dawgs hope to compete again this season. “Should be a fun year as the kids are good natured and competitive,” added coach Creer. “We play a lot of away games this year, due to our unfinished gym. The new 3A schedule format will have us playing at 5:00pm prior to the Boy’s game at 6:30. That won’t be a problem when the gym is finished in mid-January”. The Dawgs will open at Sunrise Mountain on 11/28 before beginning tourney play on 11/30 in the Lake Mead Holiday classic. The Lady Dawgs open 3A Sunrise League play on 12/4 hosting Tech. It will be the only home game until the Lady Bulldog Invitational beginning December 15. Boulder City, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley and possible new member Sky-Pointe should compete in the weaker 3A Sunrise League. The Sunset League is always loaded with Desert Pines and Cheyenne leading the way.