Janet “Koohkoum” Peretti-Obituary

Janet “Koohkoum” Peretti, 65 of Park City, Utah, passed away on November 6, 2017 of Acute Exacerbation of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

A celebration of life will be held from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Scotty’s Bar and Grill, Falcon Ridge Golf Course, 1024 Normandy Ln, Mesquite, NV 89027.

Janet was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 2, 1952. She worked as a software technician for EMC for 40 years. She enjoyed softball until she retired her cleats on the shoe tree near Poison Creek at the age of 40. In retirement, she moved to Mesquite, Nevada, where she enjoyed making new friends and inviting friends and family to visit. Her favorite time was spent loving her grandchildren and traveling the world with her partner in crime and best friend, Tom.

Janet is survived by her mother, Babe; partner, Tom; brothers, Ricky (Shirley), Ronnie (Linda), Randy (SueAnn), and Russel (Tim) Williams; son, Brett; daughter, Krysti; (Chris her favorite and only son-in-law) grandchildren, Braxton, Marco, and Enzo, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her father Bob Williams, and her brother Bobby and her husband Andrew Peters.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. The family of Janet wishes to thank the Dixie Hospice for their assistance and support.