Hangar dance is huge success

What is a Hangar Dance? Well, if it has Larry LeMieux’s name attached to it, it’s going to involve a good time and it’s going to be for a good cause.

The First Annual Hangar Dance happened on Nov. 4, right after the Veteran’s Day Parade, at the Mesquite Airport, which did have LeMieux’s name attached, and it was both.

The dance was organized by a group of LeMieux and his friends to raise money for an addition to the existing Veteran’s Center building located at 840 Hafen Lane.

It’s quite typical, in LeMieux’s events, to have nearly the entire arts community on board to pitch in and entertain the masses. With live music, a DJ, comedy skits, singers, dancers and the list goes on, there was plenty to keep a variety of tastes well entertained. Speaking of tastes, the food provided by the Mesquite Elks must have been tasty; the crowd drained them dry in no time; if you didn’t get there early, you probably missed out.

Skydive Mesquite provided a skydive demonstration and Mercy Air provided an up close and personal view of the helicopter with pilots on hand to answer any questions.

Rod McLennan, had his yellow 1940’s Navy Howard airplane which was featured in the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s version of Fly Willie parked near. The plane had been adopted as the official Fly Willie Plane when the play, written and directed by Dan Nielsen, premiered that the Mesquite Community Theatre on May 1, 2015.

When it comes to LeMieux’s entertaining events, you can expect success but the First Annual USO Style Hangar Dance did much more than meet the expectations. It was a huge success and you can expect something even more wonderful next year when LeMieux and his “friends” throw the Second Annual Hangar Dance.