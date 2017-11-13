By [post_authors_post_link]

The FamilySearch Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, hosted the monthly meeting of Sun City’s Ancestor Hunters Genealogy Club. Members were treated to a lesson on how to find records about their ancestors on Ancestry.com. The lesson was followed by free time for individual hands-on research using the free access to Ancestry.com and computers available at the FamilySearch Center.

Participants received assistance from the instructor and Center staff as they sought data about their predecessors. Many found immigration records, census records, and other vital statistic records that enhanced the information known about the lives and the times of their ancestors.

The Mesquite FamilySearch Center is located at 100 North Arrowhead Lane and is open to anyone interested in learning more about their family history. The goal of the Center is to provide resources to help you in the research and study of your genealogy and family history by:

Offering personal one-on-one assistance to patrons

Providing access to genealogical records through the Internet

The FamilySearch Center provides free access to many subscription genealogy websites, including:

19th Century British Newspapers

Newspaper Archives

Alexander Street Press (American Civil War Collections)

Ancestry.com (Family History Library Edition)

ArkivDigital Online

Findmypast.com

Fold3.com

HeritageQuest Online

Paper Trail, A Guide to Overland Pioneer Names and Documents

WorldVitalRecords.com

The Mesquite FamilySearch Center is open: Mondays 10 am to 5 pm; Tuesdays & Wednesdays 9 am to 7 pm; Thursday 9 am to 5 pm. For more information visit our website mesquitefsc.weebly.com.