Four Mesquite soccer players chosen to train at highest level

Four players from FC Mesquite soccer have been selected to train at the highest level in the State of Utah for the next few months. The training will be conducted by some of the best coaches in the Utah Youth Soccer.

The FC Mesquite players competed against top players from within the State of Utah. Each player had to be selected to become part of the program.

Making the 2008 (birth year) training pool team is Karson Garrett and AJ Duran. Duran plays the forward position and Garrett is a goalkeeper.

Making the 2007 (birth year) training pool team is Ricky Isidro. Isidro is a midfielder

This is the first time the three tried out and they were all selected. They will now train for the next two months sharping their skills on the pitch, ending with a training session in Mesquite. If they continue to do well, they may make the roster next season.

Making the 2005 (birth year) training team was Zachary Trimming. This is Trimming’s third year making the training pool, and if selected to the final roster, he will be asked to participate in the US ODP Championships.

Trimming was also selected earlier this summer as a Region IV US Soccer camp attendee. If selected next year he will be eligible to try out for the US Region IV soccer team.