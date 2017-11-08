For those who defend our liberty

By [post_authors_post_link]

Skies overhead provided the white and the blue while the men, women and children on the ground remembered, celebrated and prayed for those who shed the red on the battlegrounds for our freedom; Mother Nature and memories filled day with the colors of the American Flag.

The Mesquite Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 4, couldn’t have provided a better way to say, “Thank you,” to those soldiers, be them men or women, who serve our country and defend our liberties; especially those who paid the ultimate price.

The 2017 Veterans Day Parade was organized by Mayor Allan Litman and VFW Commander Chuck Caldwell who worked hard to gather the over 60 groups/individual entries.

Vietnam Veteran Robert Barquist served as this year’s Parade Grand Marshall. Barquist joined the US Navy in 1967. He was deployed to Vietnam December 24, 1970. He was assigned to Combined Action Patrol 2-2-2 as the platoon Hospital Corpsman.

Veterans along with future military members from Bonanza and Las Vegas High Schools Jr. ROTC marched along while the crowd showered them with cheers, thanks, and applause. Others, many remembering their own service, silently saluted as they passed; the emotion along Mesquite Blvd. was palpable.

The 2017 Veterans Day Parade was one of the finest in the 13 years Mayor Litman has been passionately paying tribute to all military veterans who have stood, and fallen, in the service of their country while defending the red, white and blue.

The MLN has provided a slideshow of the parade which you can view at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OAyZeNRfAo or on our Facebook page.