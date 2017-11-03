By [post_authors_post_link]

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce hosted their first ever ‘Everything Home & Garden Expo’ on Oct. 28, in the CasaBlanca Event Tent with over 20 vendors in attendance.

Local businesses such as Ace Hardware, Mesquite Works, ERA, Ron Bird Photography, The Lindi Corp., Rooster Cottage and many others gave visitors a wide variety of presentations to gather information about home décor, improvement, maintenance and repair. Some offered tips on self-improvement/care or archiving history.

Vendors such as the Las Vegas Review Journal and Thrive live made distant trips to increase circulation or launch their product in the area.

Entertainment was provided by solo artist and Mesquite’s own ‘Master of Music’, Glennis Jones, who played a variety of familiar tunes the crowd loved.

Brenda Snell, Chamber Administrative Director said, “The number of vendors who showed up for our inaugural year is great, I’m satisfied with that and with the response so far (one hour after opening) I can definitely see this becoming an annual event. We opened to a full crowd and the flow is just increasing by the minute; I’m very pleased.”

For more information on chamber events, visit their website at http://www.mesquitenvchamber.com.