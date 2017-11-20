Desert Dames Fahsion show

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Desert Dames hosted their Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on Nov. 15th in the Casablanca Grand Ballroom. Fashions were modeled and sponsored by Dillard’s, White House Black Market, Boutique at Stephen’s, Stage, Chico’s and Christopher & Banks. This was their only event of the year open to the public. Everyone enjoyed a Casablanca Luncheon in addition to the Fashion Show. If you’re interested in learning more about the Desert Dames, you may email them at desertdamesmesquitenv@yahoo.com. It’s a great way to meet new friends and expand your social circle.