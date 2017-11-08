DESERT DAMES ANNUAL FASHION SHOW

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Desert Dames will host their Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Casa Blanca Casino – Grand Ballroom at 12:00 Noon.

Desert Dames is a non-profit social club in Mesquite, Nevada that promotes friendship through luncheons, social functions, and special interest groups for those who are 21 years or older living in Mesquite and the surrounding area. Fashions will be modeled by the Desert Dames Membership and sponsored by stores such as Dillards, White House/Black Market, Stephen’s Hair & Boutique, Stage, Chico’s, Christopher & Banks.

This is the Desert Dames only event of the year Open To The Public so don’t miss it! Guests will enjoy a Luncheon at the Casa Blanca in addition to the Fashion Show. Call Linda at (720) 219-1695 for more information, to make your Reservation & Reserve your seat! It’s a great way to meet new friends and expand your social circle in Mesquite.