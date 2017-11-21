Delirine Ululani Gallagher-Obituary

By [post_authors_post_link]

Delirine Gallagher, 74, “Mama” to most that knew her, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her home. She was born August 2, 1943 in Hawaii, to George Kaupono Lua and Dinah Kekui Makaiwi Lua.

Delirine was a hard worker, generous, strong-willed, sassy and had a fiery sense of humor. She either liked you or she didn’t and usually went off of first impressions. Either way she’d feed you. Delirine worked as a glass cutter for Optical Coating Laboratories Inc for most of her professional life, sneaking in many quiet charitable hobbies and having a large hand in raising her beloved grandchildren. She lived with her eldest grandchild, Tiara, from 2006 until her passing.

Delirine enjoyed watching football and game shows, and heckled most of the participants in both. She also liked to play bingo, slot machines and video poker, often inhabiting the casinos late at night so that she didn’t have to compete with other patrons for her favorite machines. She was independent, loved to cook and loved spoiling her family absolutely rotten, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her life revolved around her love for her family.

In addition to many nieces and nephews across the country that she considered her children, she is survived by her daughters, Leolani Wong (James); Mesquite, NV, and Jadeen Richardson (Mark) of Santa Rosa, CA. Grandchildren, Tiara Lisk (Steven), Jamie Martinez (Dan), Maile Jade, Mimi Lahela and Kalia Richardson. Great Grandchildren, Adelia, Kaia, Sophia, Koa, Kaleo, and one on the way, Desmond Kekoa.

Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Edward Wong. Grandson, Kainoa, her parents, and four brothers and two sisters.

At her request, no services will be held. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on their “Guest Book” at virginvalleymortuary.com