CSN Spring 2018 Registration Dates and Information

Registration for Spring classes will begin soon, and the College of Southern Nevada Mesquite staff is here to help you plan for the upcoming semester. Open registration for all students begins Nov. 21. Payment deadline for Spring classes is Jan. 2, registration after this date requires payment at the time of enrollment. Classes begin Jan. 16 and Spring schedules are available now. For questions call 702-346-2485 or stop by the campus at 140 N. Yucca St for assistance.