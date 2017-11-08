Coyote Willows Golf Course Under New Ownership

By [post_authors_post_link]

Coyote Willows is a 9-hole, 35 par public golf course, located at 426 Hagen’s Alley with the entrance at 880 West Hafen Lane. For the last nine years, the course has been managed by dedicated volunteers and has recently been purchased by CW Investment Group, LLC, Mesquite. Each investor brings their hands on past business experience to the golf course and big changes can be expected over the next few months, as the course takes on its new shape.

Even though, Coyote Willows is a small course, it is big on challenging holes for the seasoned golfer, but enticing to those who are learning and wish to play 9 holes at a 9-hole price. Coyote Willows also offers walking rates and youth rates. It is family friendly, and a great place to get those younger ones started. To avoid cart breakdown and dead batteries on the course, Coyote Willows has also purchased gas carts for more reliability.

The golf shop is managed by Laura Findlay of Mesquite and Superintendent of the course is Saul Gutierrez, Mesquite.

Ribbon cutting with a grand opening to TBA in February.