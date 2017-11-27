Community Invited to attend a Mixer/Open House at the Mesquite Elks Lodge

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend a mixer at the Mesquite Elks Lodge. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge located at 545 Riverside Road on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m.

A mixer is an informal event arranged to give attendees an opportunity to get acquainted with each other and businesses or organizations in our community. Please come out and join us.

The Mesquite Elks are involved in numerous community activities such as youth athletic programs, scholarships, veterans’ services, drug awareness programs, state charitable projects and other philanthropic programs.

Contact Doris Christolear at 702-346-2902 or doris@mesquitenvchamber.com for additional information.