Community Calendar Nov.9-15, 2017

Enjoy a lady’s day out and shop for yourself or purchase gifts for the holidays.
Simple Indulgence Shopping Event at the Rising Star Sports Ranch on Saturday, will have a wide variety of booths, such as homemade goods, jewelry, makeup, lotions, honey, clothing, candles and more.
Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Virgin Valley Food Bank and you will be put into a raffle to win a $25 gift card. For more information call 702 346-2485 or email dardar@rconnects.com.
The Exchange Club of Mesquite invites you to again be part of an awe-inspiring event as they present the Twelfth Annual One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite tribute to our military and our veterans.
On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, at 6:00 PM, your presence is encouraged at a stirring ceremony at the field, including musical performances by the Virgin Valley High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Marie Palmer.
One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite will conclude with a final inspiring ceremony on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM., which will include a dignified flag retirement ceremony by Mesquite Fire and Rescue.
Beaver Dam’s Sub for Santa signups are this week, check the calendar for dates and times. Please remember all times listed are Arizona times.
Mesquite Gaming’s line up for the week begins at the Virgin River’s River Lounge with Marshall Star Band. The band offers three strong vocalists, steel/fiddle, piano and lead guitar featuring classic and current country, classic rock and originals.
Maybe you’d like to check out CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge where you can listen to the sounds of
Gregg Peterson and his four-piece band. Peterson creates his own powerful and distinctive sound. Mesquite and Las Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, he plays classics from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s to the contemporary hits of today in one sharply-dressed package.
Voices of a Generation’s Rich Natole performs his repertoire of hundreds of celebrity vocal and singing impressions from Chris Rock and Larry the Cable Guy to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, even John McCain and Barack Obama.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Craft Group-Festival of Trees
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Science Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Friday, Nov. 10
Teen Scene
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Saturday, Nov. 11
Veteran’s Day Library Closed
Simple Indulgence Shopping Event
Where: Rising Star Sports Ranch, 333 Sandhill Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-2485 or dardar@rconnects.com
1000 Flags Over Mesquite Veteran’s Ceremony
Where: 100 W. Old Mill Rd.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6633
Voices of a Generation
Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Sunday, Nov. 12
1000 Flags Over Mesquite Closing Ceremony
Where: 100 W. Old Mill Rd.
When: 2 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6633
Monday, Nov. 13
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Beaver Dam Sub for Santa Sign Up
Where: Beaver Dam Fire Station, 700 Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ
When: 8 a.m.-noon (Arizona Time)
Info: peggy90755@yahoo.com
City Council Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Beaver Dam Sub for Santa Sign Up
Where: Scenic Fire Station, Elbow Canyon Rd Scenic, AZ
When: 8 a.m.-noon (Arizona Time)
Info: peggy90755@yahoo.com
Free Stevens-Henager GED Course
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Desert Dames Annual Fashion Show
Where: CasaBlanca’s Grand Ballroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: noon
Info: 702-345-3477
Mesquite Gaming EntertainmentThe Expiriment
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When:
8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9
8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10
8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11
8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12
Randy Anderson Band
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When:
8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9
8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10
8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11
8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12
Every Week~
Adult Coloring Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Watercolor Painting
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Beginning Watercolor
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
3-D Paper Art
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Open Paint Day
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 702-346-1338
Hatha Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Gentle Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Boot Camp Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Aquatic Total Body Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Strength Training and Core Conditioning
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.
Info: 702-356-5290
Zumba Gold
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Five and Under Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Pre-School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wii Wednesday
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Zumba Basics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Abs, Buns and Thighs Class
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Open Pickleball
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30
Info: 702-346-8732
Quake-Barre Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.
Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344
Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club
Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range
When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays
Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170
Spin and Sculpt Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37
When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7
When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.
New Pickleball Schedule
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule
Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive
When:
Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
South West Dance Theatre
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.
Info: 435-669-6195
Evening Spin
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers
Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road
When: 10 a.m.
Info: nila35@rconnects.com
Beginner Tap Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35
When: Mondays 3 p.m.
Karate for Kids
Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
Karate for Kids
Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Every Friday 11 a.m.
Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005
Mesquite Cancer Help Society
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31
Info: 702-346-0622
Mesquite Veteran’s Center
Where: 840 Hafen Lane
When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays
Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735
VA Transportation
Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas
When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811
The Rotary Club of Mesquite
Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court
When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.
Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Kundalini Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Meditation Classes
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25
When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.
Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register
*All That Jazz Think Broadway
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Sweatin’ To the Oldies
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
*Spinning Class with Al Litman
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Boxing Club
Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com
Desert Rose Charities Food Bank
(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)
Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.
When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 928-347-5141
Virgin Valley Food Bank
Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).
When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-0900
Early Morning Spin Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.
Info: Instructor, Christy Davis
Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group
Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane
When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.
Info: 435-229-9964
Cub Scouts Troop 299
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TOPS Organization Meeting
Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room
When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays
Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818
Weight Watchers Meeting
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33
When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.
Tae Kwon Do Forms
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club
Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane
When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.
Info: www.rotarymesquite.org
Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com
Healing Meditation
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mind, Body, Stretch
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Deep Water Aerobics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Vinyasa Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
PM Zumba Classes
Where: Call for class location
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Zumba Fitness Party
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Stretch, Strength and Balance
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6
When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702- 346-8732
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: 371 Riverside Drive
When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Alcoholic Anonymous
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Thursday 3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Dual Recovery Meeting
Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4
When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-4696
The Exchange Club of Mesquite
Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane
When: Tuesdays, noon
Info: 702-346-6633
Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Info: 702- 507-4080
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-507-4080
Cardio Boxing
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Toes Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St.
When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.
Beginning Clog: noon
Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.
Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.
Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.
Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com