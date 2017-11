Community Calendar Nov.9-15, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Enjoy a lady’s day out and shop for yourself or purchase gifts for the holidays.

Simple Indulgence Shopping Event at the Rising Star Sports Ranch on Saturday, will have a wide variety of booths, such as homemade goods, jewelry, makeup, lotions, honey, clothing, candles and more.

Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Virgin Valley Food Bank and you will be put into a raffle to win a $25 gift card. For more information call 702 346-2485 or email dardar@rconnects.com.

The Exchange Club of Mesquite invites you to again be part of an awe-inspiring event as they present the Twelfth Annual One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite tribute to our military and our veterans.

On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, at 6:00 PM, your presence is encouraged at a stirring ceremony at the field, including musical performances by the Virgin Valley High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Marie Palmer.

One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite will conclude with a final inspiring ceremony on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM., which will include a dignified flag retirement ceremony by Mesquite Fire and Rescue.

Beaver Dam’s Sub for Santa signups are this week, check the calendar for dates and times. Please remember all times listed are Arizona times.

Mesquite Gaming’s line up for the week begins at the Virgin River’s River Lounge with Marshall Star Band. The band offers three strong vocalists, steel/fiddle, piano and lead guitar featuring classic and current country, classic rock and originals.

Maybe you’d like to check out CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge where you can listen to the sounds of

Gregg Peterson and his four-piece band. Peterson creates his own powerful and distinctive sound. Mesquite and Las Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, he plays classics from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s to the contemporary hits of today in one sharply-dressed package.

Voices of a Generation’s Rich Natole performs his repertoire of hundreds of celebrity vocal and singing impressions from Chris Rock and Larry the Cable Guy to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, even John McCain and Barack Obama.

If you’re looking for something to do this week, check out our calendar online at www.mesquitelocalnews.com where you can view these activities and a whole lot more.

If you’re having an event, send us an email at terin.bbm@gmail.com and I’ll get the word out for you.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Craft Group-Festival of Trees

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Science Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Friday, Nov. 10

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Saturday, Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day Library Closed

Simple Indulgence Shopping Event

Where: Rising Star Sports Ranch, 333 Sandhill Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2485 or dardar@rconnects.com

1000 Flags Over Mesquite Veteran’s Ceremony

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Rd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6633

Voices of a Generation

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Sunday, Nov. 12

1000 Flags Over Mesquite Closing Ceremony

Where: 100 W. Old Mill Rd.

When: 2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6633

Monday, Nov. 13

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Beaver Dam Sub for Santa Sign Up

Where: Beaver Dam Fire Station, 700 Old Highway 91 Beaver Dam, AZ

When: 8 a.m.-noon (Arizona Time)

Info: peggy90755@yahoo.com

City Council Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Beaver Dam Sub for Santa Sign Up

Where: Scenic Fire Station, Elbow Canyon Rd Scenic, AZ

When: 8 a.m.-noon (Arizona Time)

Info: peggy90755@yahoo.com

Free Stevens-Henager GED Course

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Desert Dames Annual Fashion Show

Where: CasaBlanca’s Grand Ballroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: noon

Info: 702-345-3477

Mesquite Gaming EntertainmentThe Expiriment

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When:

8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9

8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10

8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12

Randy Anderson Band

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When:

8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9

8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10

8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11

8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12

Every Week~

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Watercolor Painting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Beginning Watercolor

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

3-D Paper Art

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Open Paint Day

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-1338

Hatha Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Gentle Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Boot Camp Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Aquatic Total Body Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Strength Training and Core Conditioning

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.

Info: 702-356-5290

Zumba Gold

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Five and Under Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Pre-School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wii Wednesday

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Zumba Basics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Abs, Buns and Thighs Class

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Open Pickleball

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30

Info: 702-346-8732

Quake-Barre Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.

Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344

Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club

Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays

Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170

Spin and Sculpt Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37

When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7

When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.

New Pickleball Schedule

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive

When:

Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

South West Dance Theatre

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.

Info: 435-669-6195

Evening Spin

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers

Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road

When: 10 a.m.

Info: nila35@rconnects.com

Beginner Tap Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35

When: Mondays 3 p.m.

Karate for Kids

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

Karate for Kids

Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Every Friday 11 a.m.

Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31

Info: 702-346-0622

Mesquite Veteran’s Center

Where: 840 Hafen Lane

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735

VA Transportation

Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811

The Rotary Club of Mesquite

Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court

When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.

Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Kundalini Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Meditation Classes

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25

When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.

Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register

*All That Jazz Think Broadway

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Sweatin’ To the Oldies

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

*Spinning Class with Al Litman

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Boxing Club

Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com

Desert Rose Charities Food Bank

(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.

When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 928-347-5141

Virgin Valley Food Bank

Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).

When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-0900

Early Morning Spin Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.

Info: Instructor, Christy Davis

Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group

Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane

When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.

Info: 435-229-9964

Cub Scouts Troop 299

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TOPS Organization Meeting

Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays

Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818

Weight Watchers Meeting

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33

When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.

Tae Kwon Do Forms

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club

Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane

When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.rotarymesquite.org

Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com

Healing Meditation

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mind, Body, Stretch

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Deep Water Aerobics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Vinyasa Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

PM Zumba Classes

Where: Call for class location

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Zumba Fitness Party

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Stretch, Strength and Balance

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6

When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702- 346-8732

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: 371 Riverside Drive

When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Alcoholic Anonymous

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Thursday 3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Dual Recovery Meeting

Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4

When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-4696

The Exchange Club of Mesquite

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane

When: Tuesdays, noon

Info: 702-346-6633

Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Info: 702- 507-4080

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-507-4080

Cardio Boxing

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Toes Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St.

When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Beginning Clog: noon

Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.

Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.

Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com