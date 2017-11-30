Community Calendar Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2017

The Beaver Dam Christmas Parade and Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2. Bring your Santa hat and begin lining up at the Beaver Dam Store around 10 a.m. for the parade to begin at 11 a.m. The Christmas Bazaar, Pictures with Santa and lunch will be available at the elementary school directly after the parade.
Mesquite Senior Games, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the health and fitness of men and women, age 50 and better.
The 2017 games are ending with the start of the Mesquite Senior Games Men’s Softball Winter Classic. Games will be played at Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields. For schedules please visit the Mesquite Senior Games web site at www.mesquiteseniorgames.org or call 702-345-3347.
The Mesquite Senior Games is an annual event that offers opportunities for seniors to stay active, both physically and mentally, by inviting them to compete in a variety of events against age-group peers. The games are held annually in the Mesquite area and the organization hosts more than 2,000 participants age 50 and better. The 2017 Mesquite Senior Games is sponsored by Mesquite Gaming.
Don’t miss the Chamber Mixer that will be held at Ace Hardware on Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m. You can shop the sidewalk sale or enjoy the BBQ demonstration. Attending Chamber Mixers helps you build your social capital by connecting you to other businesses; giving you access to community leaders, developing relationships and helping you gain visibility in Mesquite.
Stop by the mixer for an opportunity to help build your business network by meeting other Chamber members, making valuable connections and learning more about the Mesquite business community. For more information on how you can host the next Chamber Mixer, contact the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at www.mesquitechamber.com.
Remember to send all your holiday events to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can let everyone know what’s happening in Mesquite. Remember to put ‘community calendar’ in the subject line so your event listing doesn’t get lost in cyberspace.
Thursday, Nov. 30
Mesquite Senior Games Winter Classic
Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields
When: See website for schedules
Info: mesquiteseniorgames.org or call 702-345-3347
Friday, Dec. 1
Mesquite Senior Games Winter Classic
Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields
When: See website for schedules
Info: mesquiteseniorgames.org or call 702-345-3347
Saturday, Dec. 2
Beaver Dam Christmas Parade and Bazaar
Where: Old Pioneer and Highway 91, Beaver Dam
When: Lineup 10:30 a.m. Parade start 11 a.m.
Bazaar is
Mesquite Senior Games Winter Classic
Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields
When: See website for schedules
Info: mesquiteseniorgames.org or call 702-345-3347
Chamber Mixer
Where: Ace Hardware, 102 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Info: doris@mesquitenvchamber.com
Sunday, Dec. 3
Mesquite Senior Games Winter Classic
Where: Pioneer, Hunter and Old Mill Ball Fields
When: See website for schedules
Info: mesquiteseniorgames.org or call 702-345-3347
Monday, Dec. 4
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Brown Bag Luncheon
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: noon
Info: 702-346-1338
Technical Review Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Virgin Valley Democrats Meeting
Where: Highland Estate Resort, 555 Highland Dr.
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Info: www.virginvalleydems.com
Every Week~
Adult Coloring Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Watercolor Painting
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Beginning Watercolor
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
3-D Paper Art
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Open Paint Day
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 702-346-1338
Hatha Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Gentle Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Boot Camp Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Aquatic Total Body Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Strength Training and Core Conditioning
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.
Info: 702-356-5290
Zumba Gold
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Five and Under Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Pre-School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wii Wednesday
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Zumba Basics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Abs, Buns and Thighs Class
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Open Pickleball
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30
Info: 702-346-8732
Quake-Barre Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.
Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344
Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club
Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range
When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays
Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170
Spin and Sculpt Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37
When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7
When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.
New Pickleball Schedule
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule
Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive
When:
Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
South West Dance Theatre
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.
Info: 435-669-6195
Evening Spin
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers
Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road
When: 10 a.m.
Info: nila35@rconnects.com
Beginner Tap Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35
When: Mondays 3 p.m.
Karate for Kids
Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
Karate for Kids
Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Every Friday 11 a.m.
Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005
Mesquite Cancer Help Society
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31
Info: 702-346-0622
Mesquite Veteran’s Center
Where: 840 Hafen Lane
When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays
Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735
VA Transportation
Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas
When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811
The Rotary Club of Mesquite
Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court
When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.
Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Monday 5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Kundalini Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Meditation Classes
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25
When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.
Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register
*All That Jazz Think Broadway
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Sweatin’ To the Oldies
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
*Spinning Class with Al Litman
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Boxing Club
Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com
Desert Rose Charities Food Bank
(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)
Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.
When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 928-347-5141
Virgin Valley Food Bank
Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).
When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-0900
Early Morning Spin Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.
Info: Instructor, Christy Davis
Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group
Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane
When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.
Info: 435-229-9964
Cub Scouts Troop 299
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TOPS Organization Meeting
Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room
When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays
Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818
Weight Watchers Meeting
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33
When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.
Tae Kwon Do Forms
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club
Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane
When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.
Info: www.rotarymesquite.org
Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com
Healing Meditation
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mind, Body, Stretch
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Deep Water Aerobics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Vinyasa Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
PM Zumba Classes
Where: Call for class location
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Zumba Fitness Party
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Stretch, Strength and Balance
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6
When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702- 346-8732
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: 371 Riverside Drive
When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Alcoholic Anonymous
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Thursday 3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
The Exchange Club of Mesquite
Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane
When: Tuesdays, noon
Info: 702-346-6633
Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Info: 702- 507-4080
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-507-4080
Cardio Boxing
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Toes Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St.
When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.
Beginning Clog: noon
Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.
Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.
Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.
Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com