Community Calendar Nov. 2-8, 2017

There are a ton of activities on Saturday Nov. 4 beginning with the Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony at the Cemetery on Hillside Dr. at 7:45 a.m.

The Veteran’s Day Parade will begin on Willow St. and run-down Mesquite Blvd. to Arrowhead. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

After the Parade you can head up to the Mesquite Airport for the First Annual, 1940’s style, Hangar Dance. The event, from noon to 4 p.m., will be chock full of entertainment from comedy to music. The cost is $5 per person which includes lunch. All proceeds go to the Mesquite Veterans.

The Day Springs Youth Ranch is hosting a Harvest Festival from noon to 6 p.m. It’s a family fun day with bounce houses, vendor booths, food and live entertainment. Day passes are $5 each. All proceeds go to the youth center and other youth activities.

Attention book junkies! Come get your supply of best-sellers and best-reads at the Mesquite Reads Book Sale on Saturday, November 4, 8a-2p. A huge selection of books and other media will be available at the Mesquite Library parking lot, 121 W First North, Mesquite. Fiction, nonfiction, hobby and how-to books, romance novels, teen and children’s books, CDs, and DVDs will sell for as little as 25 cents. Book lovers can buy a grocery shopping bag full of books for only $5.

The Exchange Club of Mesquite invites you to again be part of an awe-inspiring event as they present the Twelfth Annual One Thousand Flags Over Mesquite tribute to our military and our veterans.

The field of 1000 American flags will be assembled on the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center on Sunday morning, November 5th, and will stand proudly until November 12th, 24 hours a day.

Check out Mesquite Gaming’s entertainment this week.

If laughter is what you’re going for the CasaBlanca’s Comedy Machine is the show you’ll want to see. Three top comedians from around the country come together for a fun night of laughter hosted by Bret Mukai and starring Adam Hunter and featuring Josh Spear.

If the nostalgia of the disco era is what you like, then you’ll be happy to get infected with a little ‘Night Fever’ when the CasaBlanca Showroom hosts ‘BeeGees Gold-The Tribute’. You’ll hear the very best of the Bee Gees Gold album plus hits from the entire Bee Gees Catalog starring John Acosta as Barry Gibb.

All week the CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge is featuring ‘Touch of Silk’, a dynamic group of talented musicians performing rhythm and blues hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Perhaps you’d prefer the Virgin River’s ‘Voodoo Cowboys’. They are more than a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll performing rockin’ country hits with musicians Scott Woodward, Matt Woodward, Devon Hamilton, Steve Housewright and “Young Gun” Dez Hoston.

Don’t forget to send all your activities to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can let the entire community know about your event. Please put ‘community calendar’ in the subject line.

Coyote Willows

Where: 880 Hagens Alley

When: 8:30 check in

Info: 702-345-3222

Thursday, Nov. 2

Coyote Willows Shotgun Men’s League

Where: 880 Hagens Alley

When: 7:30 check in

Info: 702-345-3222

Festival of Trees Craft Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Friday, Nov. 3

Tri-State Rally

Where: Mesquite Heights Rd.

When: 11 a.m.

Info: www.tristaterally.com

Card Making

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon-1:30 p.m. & 2-3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Comedy Machine

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Saturday, Nov. 4

Veterans’ Memorial Service

Where: Veteran’s Park, Hillside Dr.

When: 7:45-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Coyote Willows Mixed League

Where: 880 Hagens Alley

When: 8:30 check in

Info: 702-345-3222

Mesquite Reads Book Sale

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Veterans’ Day Parade

Where: Mesquite Blvd. From Willow to Arrowhead

When: 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Harvest Festival

Where: Old Mill Ball Park, 50 E. Old Mill Rd.

When: noon-6 p.m.

Info: 702-427-3854

Adult Movie Matinee

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Hangar Dance

Where: Mesquite Airport, 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr.

When: noon-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2841

Tri-State Rally

Where: Mesquite Heights Rd.

When: 2 p.m.

Info: www.tristaterally.com

BeeGees Gold the Tribute

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Sunday, Nov. 5

1,000 Flags over Mesquite

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, West Field

When: 9 a.m. until Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Info: Exchange Club 702-346-6633

Monday, Nov. 6

Coyote Willows Ladies League

Where: 880 Hagens Alley

When: 8:30 check in

Info: 702-345-3222

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Facebook Mobile

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Hoop Dancers

Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wednesday, Nov. 8

C.A.R.E. Nevada Health Link

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Touch of Silk

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When:

8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5

Voodoo Cowboys

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When:

8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4

8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5

Every Week~

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Watercolor Painting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Beginning Watercolor

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

3-D Paper Art

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Open Paint Day

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-1338

Hatha Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Gentle Yoga

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Boot Camp Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Aquatic Total Body Fitness

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road

When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Strength Training and Core Conditioning

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.

Info: 702-356-5290

Zumba Gold

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5290

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Five and Under Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Pre-School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wii Wednesday

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Zumba Basics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Abs, Buns and Thighs Class

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Open Pickleball

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30

Info: 702-346-8732

Quake-Barre Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.

Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344

Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club

Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays

Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170

Spin and Sculpt Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37

When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7

When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.

New Pickleball Schedule

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive

When:

Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.

South West Dance Theatre

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.

Info: 435-669-6195

Evening Spin

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers

Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road

When: 10 a.m.

Info: nila35@rconnects.com

Beginner Tap Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35

When: Mondays 3 p.m.

Karate for Kids

Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

Karate for Kids

Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732

“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Every Friday 11 a.m.

Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31

Info: 702-346-0622

Mesquite Veteran’s Center

Where: 840 Hafen Lane

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays

Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735

VA Transportation

Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811

The Rotary Club of Mesquite

Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court

When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.

Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Monday 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Kundalini Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Meditation Classes

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25

When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.

Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register

*All That Jazz Think Broadway

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Sweatin’ To the Oldies

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

*Spinning Class with Al Litman

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Boxing Club

Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com

Desert Rose Charities Food Bank

(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)

Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.

When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon

Info: 928-347-5141

Virgin Valley Food Bank

Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).

When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.

Info: 702-346-0900

Early Morning Spin Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.

Info: Instructor, Christy Davis

Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group

Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane

When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.

Info: 435-229-9964

Cub Scouts Troop 299

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

TOPS Organization Meeting

Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays

Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818

Weight Watchers Meeting

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33

When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.

Tae Kwon Do Forms

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club

Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane

When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: www.rotarymesquite.org

Info: mesquiterw@yahoo.com

Healing Meditation

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mind, Body, Stretch

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Deep Water Aerobics

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road

Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Vinyasa Yoga

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

PM Zumba Classes

Where: Call for class location

When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Zumba Fitness Party

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5

When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Stretch, Strength and Balance

Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6

When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702- 346-8732

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: 371 Riverside Drive

When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Alcoholic Anonymous

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group

Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.

When: Thursday 3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-6315

Dual Recovery Meeting

Where: 61 N. Willow St., #4

When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-4696

The Exchange Club of Mesquite

Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane

When: Tuesdays, noon

Info: 702-346-6633

Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Info: 702- 507-4080

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.

Info: 702-507-4080

Cardio Boxing

Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5

When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Mesquite Toes Classes

Where: 150 N. Yucca St.

When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Beginning Clog: noon

Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.

Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.

Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com