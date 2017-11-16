Cafe Rio Opens in Mesquite

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new business in Mesquite with a ribbon ceremony that was a cut above the rest.

The opening of the new Café Rio, located at 330 N. Sandhill Blvd., began with a donation to the community, another donation to the community, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce traditional ribbon cutting and the cutting of Café Rio’s traditional big burrito.

Café Rio Community Relations Specialist Jennifer Burns presented a check on the behalf of Café Rio, for $2,500 to Brian Burton of Three Square. Three Square is southern Nevada’s only food bank supplying food assistance to the residents of Esmerelda, Lincoln, Nye and Clark Counties and one of the major suppliers of both the Virgin Valley Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Pro tempore Mayor Gino Withelder welcomed the new business to the community and stressed the growth in Mesquite citing the new restaurant as one great example.

As is Café Rio’s tradition, the ribbon cutting ceremony includes the traditional red ribbon and

Café Rio’s own traditional Big Burrito which the new staff and General Manager were eager to cut in front of the huge crowd of citizens waiting to get a taste of the homemade-fresh-daily food served in Mesquite’s new Mexican grill. Café Rio handed out coupons during the ribbon cutting that offered the first 300 residents a free meal.

Burns said the staff will be in store before the crack of dawn cutting over 1,000 limes, hand scooping numerous avocados and stirring the sauces that take hours to make fresh each day.

You can enjoy the fresh food served Monday-Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Place your order online and pick it up hot and ready to go. For more information call 702-675-9605.