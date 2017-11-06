Bulldogs hold off Trojans 43-34 behind Perkins 5 T.D.’s

By [post_authors_post_link]

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldog football team had their hands full with a tough Pahrump Valley High School team before prevailing 43-34. The game was up for grabs until the last four minutes of the game. Cresent Crandall gave the Dawgs some breathing room scoring from 55 yards out to give the Dawgs the lead 43-34. Jayden Perkins had a huge game for the Dawgs with 357 yards on 26 carries and 5 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs won the toss and deferred to the second half to have the wind at their back. The ploy worked as a bad snap over the punters head rolled into the end zone for a Dawg safety and a 2-0 lead. The Trojans were forced to kick giving the Dawgs a first and ten from the Pahrump 45 yard marker. Perkins made them pay taking it to the house on his first carry for a 45 yard T.D. The point after was good by Gabe Oster and a 9-0 advantage. The Trojans vaunted rushing attack marched down field but was stopped by a fumble on the 20 yard line. Perkins proceeded to take his second handoff of the game around right end for an 80 yard scamper and his second T.D. The Bulldogs led 16-0 six minutes of play. The Trojans surprised the Dawgs on their next possession going 55 yards on a pass play to cut the Dawgs lead to 16-8 after one period of play.

The Bulldogs had the ball as the second period began and drove downfield with Perkins going the final four yards for his third T.D. of the game and a 23-8 lead. The Trojans responded behind their quick strike running game and cut the Bulldogs lead to 23-14. The Bulldogs not to be outdone struck quickly, Cade Anderson ripped off 17 yards followed by a 47 yard T.D. run from Perkins and the Dawgs upped their advantage to 30-14 with six minutes remaining in the first half. They never say die Trojans took the proceeding Dawg kickoff 65 yards to the Dawgs 5 yard line. Three plays later the score read 30-22. The first miscue of the game by the Dawgs gave the Trojans a first down on the Bulldogs 36 yard line. The Trojans scored on an 11 yard pass to cut the Dawgs lead to 30-28. The two point conversion was no good. The second T.D. pass of the game equaled the first 10 games of the season for the run crazy Trojans. The first half ended seconds later with the score 30-28 in favor of the Dawgs. Despite a huge first half offensive game by the Dawgs, they could not put the Trojans away.

The Bulldogs had the ball to begin the second half of play, scoring on their second play from scrimmage on another bolt by Perkins through the entire Trojan defense for 67 yards giving the Dawgs a 37-28 advantage one minute in. The Trojans would not go easy as they took the ensuing kickoff and marched downfield with burley running back Nico Velasquez going the final 36 yards for his second long T.D. of the game making the score 37-34. Perkins had his sixth T.D. of the game called back on a Bulldog hold late in the third period.

The Bulldog defense finally stepped up in the fourth period holding the Trojans deep in Bulldog territory on four straight possessions. Leading by only three points, the Bulldog punter made a huge mistake faking a punt on fourth and long and was dropped on the Bulldog 30 yard line. The Bulldogs defense stopped the Trojans on the 22 yard line. The Dawgs made their final long drive of the game to take a 43-34 lead with four minutes left in the game. Anderson gained 19 yards on a keeper, Perkins went for 18 yards on three tough carries and Crandall went the final 55 yards for the final T.D. The feisty Trojans were not done as they marched downfield to the Bulldogs 15 yard line. A controversial interference call on the Dawgs brought a huge response from the Bulldog faithful. The threat ended on a huge hit by the Dawgs on the Trojan Q.B. forcing a fumble. The Bulldogs gave the Trojans another dose of Perkins running out the clock ending the game. “Our offense played another huge game, “said Bulldog coach Yori Ludvigson. “ What can you say about Perkins other than he’s a beast when he has the ball. Our defense also came out big in the fourth period when we needed it. Were glad we get a chance to play Mojave again to make up the mistakes we made in the first game early in the season.” The Bulldogs were shut out by the Rattlers 26-0 in a non-league encounter.