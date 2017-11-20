Bulldogs dominate 3A Sunrise League All-League Teams

By [post_authors_post_link]

Perkins named 3A Sunrise League MVP

It was almost a clean sweep for the Virgin Valley High School Bulldog football team as they dominated the 3A Sunrise League All-Star team. Beginning with Coach of the Year Yori Ludvigson, Jayden Perkins was named MVP and Taua Fiso Lineman of the Year. In addition nine Bulldogs were named to the offensive and defensive first team squads plus seven on the second team squad. Despite returning only a handful of players, Ludvigson and his staff led the Dawgs to the 3A Sunrise League title and a 7-4 season record.

Making the All-League first team were, senior quarterback Cade Anderson who threw for over 1400 hundred yards, wide receivers senior Logan Felix and Vincente Pinto, offensive linemen sophomore’s Jeremy Perkins and Riley Waite, senior defensive lineman Tim Moeai and Dayden Payne, senior defensive linebacker Cresent Crandall and senior defensive back Easton Jensen and senior safety Ty Smith. Perkins, Fiso and Pinto made both the defensive and offensive first teams. Making the All-League second team offensive squad were seniors Crandall, Moeai, Caleb Linge and junior punter Lane Ramos. Making the second team defense were senior Josh Abbott and junior Rudy Cannon.

No doubt senior Perkins, who totaled almost 2000 yards on the ground to lead all Southern Nevada runners, and possibly other teammates, will have other awards coming their way. Despite another rebuild, coach Ludvigson and his staff will have a nucleus for a tough 2018 Bulldog team. Congratulations to the Dawgs for another outstanding and entertaining season.