Bulldog football preview

Bulldogs host Rattlers in the second round of the Southern 3A Playoffs. The Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs will get the opportunity to payback the Mojave High School Rattlers in the second round of the playoffs. The Rattlers shut out the Dawgs 26-0 early in the season 26-0 on their home field. The 8-2 Rattlers squeaked by Chaparral in their playoff opener 14-12 on a fourth quarter T.D. The Rattlers are led by running back Tawee Walker who averages almost 10 yards per carry. Walker had 133 yards in the first matchup. Quarterback Xavier DeLong is a threat on the option carrying the ball or looking for Walker out of the backfield. Their defense held the explosive Perkins to 121 yards and zero scores. Can the Rattlers repeat their early season win on the Dawgs home field? The Bulldogs are riding a high and the legs of Perkins who leads all Southern backs in yards gained. It looks to be another shootout as the Dawgs have scored 95 points total in their last two games. The outcome of the game, could ride on the backs of the Bulldog defense which needs to stop the Rattlers run game. The Dawgs have found a consistent extra-point kicker in Gabe Oster versus a two point run game by the Rattlers. Tough one to call but the Bulldog fans should motivate the dawgs to victory, Bulldogs by two points.