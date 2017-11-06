Beaver Dam Halloween Carnival

By [post_authors_post_link]

Beaver Dam High School’s Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes hosted their Halloween Carnival on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Beaver Dam Elementary School.

The carnival was open to every community member but focused on fun for the kids.

Each class set up their own booths and provided a variety of games and treats for the costume wearing crowd that attended. At the end of the carnival community members were able to line up on the hillside and pass out candy to the kids as they paraded by in a variety of costumes.

The carnival is held each year as a fundraiser for the classes’ Senior Class Trip. The freshman class is able to participate their first year in high school and each class’ earnings go into an account that accumulates over the course of four years until they reach their Senior year when the money is dispersed for their Senior Class Trip.

Greg Johnston, Student Council Advisor at Beaver Dam High School was very pleased with the turnout this year commenting that far more kids showed up this year than in the past. Johnston said that the kids are amazing at setting up the carnival. “The kids in Beaver Dam don’t have a traditional Trick-or-Treat and with the parade and ability to pass out candy to the kids at the end of the carnival gives them that safe opportunity that they wouldn’t otherwise

have. The kids do an amazing job of getting everything together and manning the booths. I just advise, I don’t create. The kids create the games, the decorations and put it all together. We just give them the go ahead and the incentive; it’s truly amazing to see what they can accomplish with a little bit of guidance.”

The student’s efforts paid off and there is no doubt in Johnston’s mind that the carnival will get better every year and the Beaver Dam High School Students will continue to provide a fun and

safe Halloween for everyone in Beaver Dam.