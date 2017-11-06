You are here: Home / News / Arizona Strip / Beaver Dam Halloween Carnival

Beaver Dam Halloween Carnival

November 6, 2017 By [post_authors_post_link] Leave a Comment

Kevin Kitchen decided he’d pick the nose of a troll during the Beaver Dam High School Halloween Carnival but quickly discovered that his treat came out a little slimy, he took it in stride though and figured that’s to be expected; coming from a troll’s nose and all. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Beaver Dam High School’s Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes hosted their Halloween Carnival on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Beaver Dam Elementary School.

Siblings Bronx, Oaklie and Icelyn Ortega preffered the balloon swords to the animals that were provided in one of the booths at the Beaver Dam High School Halloween Carnival on Oct. 30. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

The carnival was open to every community member but focused on fun for the kids.

Each class set up their own booths and provided a variety of games and treats for the costume wearing crowd that attended. At the end of the carnival community members were able to line up on the hillside and pass out candy to the kids as they paraded by in a variety of costumes.

The carnival is held each year as a fundraiser for the classes’ Senior Class Trip. The freshman class is able to participate their first year in high school and each class’ earnings go into an account that accumulates over the course of four years until they reach their Senior year when the money is dispersed for their Senior Class Trip.

Greg Johnston, Student Council Advisor at Beaver Dam High School was very pleased with the turnout this year commenting that far more kids showed up this year than in the past. Johnston said that the kids are amazing at setting up the carnival. “The kids in Beaver Dam don’t have a traditional Trick-or-Treat and with the parade and ability to pass out candy to the kids at the end of the carnival gives them that safe opportunity that they wouldn’t otherwise

Some of the games at the Beaver Dam High School Halloween Carnival were more challenging than others, like the ‘Shoot the Ghoul’ paintball booth run by Gi Wooten but that didn’t stop Taj Cabrera from trying to splatter some Ghoul with a paintball. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Marselle Quintanilla served up a little witches’ Brew to the kiddies who dared try the steamy liquid. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

have. The kids do an amazing job of getting everything together and manning the booths. I just advise, I don’t create. The kids create the games, the decorations and put it all together. We just give them the go ahead and the incentive; it’s truly amazing to see what they can accomplish with a little bit of guidance.”

The student’s efforts paid off and there is no doubt in Johnston’s mind that the carnival will get better every year and the Beaver Dam High School Students will continue to provide a fun and

safe Halloween for everyone in Beaver Dam.

Phantom Taylor Reid spooks Halee Jones in the Junior Classes’ Haunted House at the Beaver Dam High School Halloween Carnival held on Oct. 30. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Andrew Jensen was the final scary ghoul folks saw in the Junior Classes’ Haunted House at the Beaver Dam High School Halloween Carnival held on Oct. 30. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Hanging a donut from a string is such a simple idea for a children’s game but much more challenging than you might think. Dragon Princess, Kahlan Kitchen took a bit of time to take the bite out of the donut, but she did eventually mange to slay the demon that taunted her and smeared sticky icing all over her face. Photo by Teri Nehrenz

Filed Under: Arizona Strip, Schools, Slider, Top Stories

Speak Your Mind

*