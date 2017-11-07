Arrest Report Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 6. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Alger, Jason K
Scenic, AZ
11/4/17
Possession of controlled substance
Allen, Amy D
Mesquite
11/2/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
False information/Obstructing
Armas-Lopez, Miguel E
Las Vegas, NV
11/4/17
Jail housing agreement
Betrouni, Mohamed
St. George, UT
10/29/17
Jail housing agreement
Bute, Robin K
Mesquite
11/3/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Camarena, Jose J
Mesquite
11/2/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Loitering for drug related activity
Casuse, Roger L
St. George, UT
11/2/17
Failure to appear
Dominguez, Deborah A
Mesquite
11/2/17
Failure to appear
Fierro, Cassandra
St. George, UT
10/29/17
Purchase/Consumption by minor
Provoking breach of peace
Frates, Ronald L Jr
Mesquite
10/31/17
Trespassing
Gutierrez-Ramirez, Andira
St. George, UT
11/1/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Herrera, Jarelin
Mesquite
10/31/17
Contempt of court
Iroz, Isaac B
Logandale, NV
11/4/17
False information/Obstructing
Jackson, Christopher E
Mesquite
11/4/17
Failure to appear
James, Anthony M
Mesquite
10/31/17
Domestic battery
Labrado, Anthony R
Buena Park, CA
10/28/17
Jail housing agreement
Lucero, Mauricio M
Mesquite
10/29/17
Restraining animals
Miera, Britney M
Mesquite
11/2/17
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance x2
Millett, Katie D
Fredonia, AZ
11/1/17
Jail housing agreement
Narvarro, Juan L Jr.
11/2/17
Mesquite
General probation violation
Nunez, Jenifer C
Mesquite
11/2/17
Child neglect/Endangerment
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance
11/03/17
Loitering for drug related activity
Payne, Alexandra E
Lakewood, CO
11/3/17
Possession of controlled substance
Powers, Ralph E
Manitou, CO
11/1/17
Fugitive from justice
Violation of TPO
Quintanilla, Cesar A
Scenic, AZ
11/4/17
City parks violation
Rael, Jeramia B
Green River, WY
10/30/17
DUI
Domestic battery
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Driving w/o valid license
Randazzo, Phillip L
Mesquite
11/2/17
Grand larceny
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Rivas-McCafferty, Emma L
Logandale, NV
11/2/17
DUI
Rodriguez, Jesus F
Beaver Dam, AZ
11/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Rodriguez, Melissa A
St. George, UT
11/1/17
Contempt of court
Romero, Juan S
Mesquite
11/2/17
Sex offender 48 hr. fail to register
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Failure to use child restraint
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
11/4/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Schmutz, Wes L
St. George, UT
11/3/17
Possession of controlled substance
Burglary
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Spendlove, Emily E
St. George, UT
10/28/17
Felony arrest warrant
11/2/17
Failure to appear
Terry, Mitchell G
Mesquite
11/3/17
Jail housing agreement
Vest, Phillip R
St. George, UT
10/29/17
Trespassing
Wellington, Thomas T
Vancouver, WA
11/2/17
Jail housing agreement
Williams, Roger E
Mesquite
11/3/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane