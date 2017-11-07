Arrest Report Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 6. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Alger, Jason K

Scenic, AZ

11/4/17

Possession of controlled substance

Allen, Amy D

Mesquite

11/2/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

False information/Obstructing

Armas-Lopez, Miguel E

Las Vegas, NV

11/4/17

Jail housing agreement

Betrouni, Mohamed

St. George, UT

10/29/17

Jail housing agreement

Bute, Robin K

Mesquite

11/3/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Camarena, Jose J

Mesquite

11/2/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering for drug related activity

Casuse, Roger L

St. George, UT

11/2/17

Failure to appear

Dominguez, Deborah A

Mesquite

11/2/17

Failure to appear

Fierro, Cassandra

St. George, UT

10/29/17

Purchase/Consumption by minor

Provoking breach of peace

Frates, Ronald L Jr

Mesquite

10/31/17

Trespassing

Gutierrez-Ramirez, Andira

St. George, UT

11/1/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Herrera, Jarelin

Mesquite

10/31/17

Contempt of court

Iroz, Isaac B

Logandale, NV

11/4/17

False information/Obstructing

Jackson, Christopher E

Mesquite

11/4/17

Failure to appear

James, Anthony M

Mesquite

10/31/17

Domestic battery

Labrado, Anthony R

Buena Park, CA

10/28/17

Jail housing agreement

Lucero, Mauricio M

Mesquite

10/29/17

Restraining animals

Miera, Britney M

Mesquite

11/2/17

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance x2

Millett, Katie D

Fredonia, AZ

11/1/17

Jail housing agreement

Narvarro, Juan L Jr.

11/2/17

Mesquite

General probation violation

Nunez, Jenifer C

Mesquite

11/2/17

Child neglect/Endangerment

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

11/03/17

Loitering for drug related activity

Payne, Alexandra E

Lakewood, CO

11/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Powers, Ralph E

Manitou, CO

11/1/17

Fugitive from justice

Violation of TPO

Quintanilla, Cesar A

Scenic, AZ

11/4/17

City parks violation

Rael, Jeramia B

Green River, WY

10/30/17

DUI

Domestic battery

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Driving w/o valid license

Randazzo, Phillip L

Mesquite

11/2/17

Grand larceny

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rivas-McCafferty, Emma L

Logandale, NV

11/2/17

DUI

Rodriguez, Jesus F

Beaver Dam, AZ

11/3/17

Jail housing agreement

Rodriguez, Melissa A

St. George, UT

11/1/17

Contempt of court

Romero, Juan S

Mesquite

11/2/17

Sex offender 48 hr. fail to register

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to use child restraint

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

11/4/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Schmutz, Wes L

St. George, UT

11/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Burglary

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Spendlove, Emily E

St. George, UT

10/28/17

Felony arrest warrant

11/2/17

Failure to appear

Terry, Mitchell G

Mesquite

11/3/17

Jail housing agreement

Vest, Phillip R

St. George, UT

10/29/17

Trespassing

Wellington, Thomas T

Vancouver, WA

11/2/17

Jail housing agreement

Williams, Roger E

Mesquite

11/3/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane