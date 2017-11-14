Arrest Report Nov. 5-11, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 13. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Cabrales, Jose

Mesquite

11/6/17

Contempt of court

Chilson, Jeffrey T

Buffalo, NY

11/10/17

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

ITS drugs

Eudave, Sandra D

Mesquite

11/5/17

Petit larceny

Trespassing

False Information/Obstructing

Ferguson, Clint A

Las Vegas, NV

11/8/17

Failure to appear

Haas, Gayle L

Leeds UT

11/10/17

False information/Obstructing

No proof of insurance

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

11/8/17

Trespassing

Henderson, Rodney A

Scenic, AZ

11/7/17

Fugitive from justice

Hill, Omalla D

Fredonia, AZ

11/11/17

Jail housing agreement

Humphries, Ricky

Leeds, UT

11/7/17

Possession of controlled substance

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Jessop, Samuel L

Washington, UT

11/6/17

DUI

Ruiz, Sara C

Mesquite

11/5/17

Animals at large

Scelza, Joseph G

Las Vegas, NV

11/8/17

Intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway

Schwab, Aaron J

Mesquite

11/8/17

Trespassing

Smith William, T Jr.

Mesquite

11/7/17

Failure to appear

Stratford, Eric R

Toquerville, UT

11/9/17

DUI

Voong, Kenneth

El Monte, CA

11/11/17

Jail housing agreement

Willoughby, Susan D

Mesquite

11/7/17

Failure to appear