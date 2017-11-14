You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Nov. 5-11, 2017

Arrest Report Nov. 5-11, 2017

November 14, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 13. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Cabrales, Jose

Mesquite

11/6/17

Contempt of court

 

Chilson, Jeffrey T

Buffalo, NY

11/10/17

Paraphernalia advertising/sale

ITS drugs

 

Eudave, Sandra D

Mesquite

11/5/17

Petit larceny

Trespassing

False Information/Obstructing

 

Ferguson, Clint A

Las Vegas, NV

11/8/17

Failure to appear

 

Haas, Gayle L

Leeds UT

11/10/17

False information/Obstructing

No proof of insurance

 

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

11/8/17

Trespassing

 

Henderson, Rodney A

Scenic, AZ

11/7/17

Fugitive from justice

 

Hill, Omalla D

Fredonia, AZ

11/11/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Humphries, Ricky

Leeds, UT

11/7/17

Possession of controlled substance

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

 

Jessop, Samuel L

Washington, UT

11/6/17

DUI

 

Ruiz, Sara C

Mesquite

11/5/17

Animals at large

 

Scelza, Joseph G

Las Vegas, NV

11/8/17

Intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway

 

Schwab, Aaron J

Mesquite

11/8/17

Trespassing

 

Smith William, T Jr.

Mesquite

11/7/17

Failure to appear

 

Stratford, Eric R

Toquerville, UT

11/9/17

DUI

 

Voong, Kenneth

El Monte, CA

11/11/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Willoughby, Susan D

Mesquite

11/7/17

Failure to appear

