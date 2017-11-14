Arrest Report Nov. 5-11, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 13. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Cabrales, Jose
Mesquite
11/6/17
Contempt of court
Chilson, Jeffrey T
Buffalo, NY
11/10/17
Paraphernalia advertising/sale
ITS drugs
Eudave, Sandra D
Mesquite
11/5/17
Petit larceny
Trespassing
False Information/Obstructing
Ferguson, Clint A
Las Vegas, NV
11/8/17
Failure to appear
Haas, Gayle L
Leeds UT
11/10/17
False information/Obstructing
No proof of insurance
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
11/8/17
Trespassing
Henderson, Rodney A
Scenic, AZ
11/7/17
Fugitive from justice
Hill, Omalla D
Fredonia, AZ
11/11/17
Jail housing agreement
Humphries, Ricky
Leeds, UT
11/7/17
Possession of controlled substance
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Jessop, Samuel L
Washington, UT
11/6/17
DUI
Ruiz, Sara C
Mesquite
11/5/17
Animals at large
Scelza, Joseph G
Las Vegas, NV
11/8/17
Intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway
Schwab, Aaron J
Mesquite
11/8/17
Trespassing
Smith William, T Jr.
Mesquite
11/7/17
Failure to appear
Stratford, Eric R
Toquerville, UT
11/9/17
DUI
Voong, Kenneth
El Monte, CA
11/11/17
Jail housing agreement
Willoughby, Susan D
Mesquite
11/7/17
Failure to appear