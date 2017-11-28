Arrest Report Nov. 19-25, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 27. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Alvarenga, Juan C
Simi Valley, CA
11/25/17
Failure to appear
Trespassing
Clark, Milton D
Mesquite
11/21/17
DUI
Cruz, Rex A
Milwaukee, WI
11/24/17
Possession of firearm by ex-felon
Possession of controlled substance
Fitches, Michael K
Mesquite
11/25/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in walkway
Gifford, Braden W
Ivins, UT
11/25/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Assault
Giles, Jeffery S
11/24/17
Price, UT
Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway
Goya- Charles, Israelita U
St. George, UT
11/23/17
Jail housing agreement
Hendrickson, Joshua A
Bunkerville, NV
11/25/17
Trespassing
Hermosillo-Lopez, Jairo D
Scenic, AZ
11/20/17
Failure to appear
Hierz, Victor O
Salt Lake City, UT
11/22/17
Failure to appear
Hiestand, Joshua R
Mesquite
11/22/17
Failure to appear
Leigh, Urmsy S
Henderson, NV
11/22/17
Jail housing agreement
Lemery, Sherrie A
Mesquite
11/24/17
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Lopez-Estrada, Gaspar
Mesquite
11/19/17
Failure to appear
Merrill, Myra
Mesquite
11/19/17
Domestic battery
Moulton, Shalon L
Salt Lake City, UT
11/24/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of credit card w/o consent
Receiving/Possessing stolen property
Possession of controlled substance
Musser, Deborah O
Mesquite
11/21/17
Disturbing the peace/noise ordinance
Oakley, Lia R
Littlefield, AZ
11/25/17
Jail housing agreement
Pedroza-Martinez, Jose J
Mesquite
11/21/17
Petit larceny
Failure to appear
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sanchez, Krista J
Mesquite
11/18/17
Failure to appear
Shaffer, Roberta M
Beaver Dam, AZ
11/19/17
Jail housing agreement
Spendlove, Marvin D
Mesquite
11/25/17
Fugitive from justice