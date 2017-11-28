Arrest Report Nov. 19-25, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 27. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Alvarenga, Juan C

Simi Valley, CA

11/25/17

Failure to appear

Trespassing

Clark, Milton D

Mesquite

11/21/17

DUI

Cruz, Rex A

Milwaukee, WI

11/24/17

Possession of firearm by ex-felon

Possession of controlled substance

Fitches, Michael K

Mesquite

11/25/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in walkway

Gifford, Braden W

Ivins, UT

11/25/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Assault

Giles, Jeffery S

11/24/17

Price, UT

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Goya- Charles, Israelita U

St. George, UT

11/23/17

Jail housing agreement

Hendrickson, Joshua A

Bunkerville, NV

11/25/17

Trespassing

Hermosillo-Lopez, Jairo D

Scenic, AZ

11/20/17

Failure to appear

Hierz, Victor O

Salt Lake City, UT

11/22/17

Failure to appear

Hiestand, Joshua R

Mesquite

11/22/17

Failure to appear

Leigh, Urmsy S

Henderson, NV

11/22/17

Jail housing agreement

Lemery, Sherrie A

Mesquite

11/24/17

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

Lopez-Estrada, Gaspar

Mesquite

11/19/17

Failure to appear

Merrill, Myra

Mesquite

11/19/17

Domestic battery

Moulton, Shalon L

Salt Lake City, UT

11/24/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of credit card w/o consent

Receiving/Possessing stolen property

Possession of controlled substance

Musser, Deborah O

Mesquite

11/21/17

Disturbing the peace/noise ordinance

Oakley, Lia R

Littlefield, AZ

11/25/17

Jail housing agreement

Pedroza-Martinez, Jose J

Mesquite

11/21/17

Petit larceny

Failure to appear

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sanchez, Krista J

Mesquite

11/18/17

Failure to appear

Shaffer, Roberta M

Beaver Dam, AZ

11/19/17

Jail housing agreement

Spendlove, Marvin D

Mesquite

11/25/17

Fugitive from justice