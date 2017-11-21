Arrest Report Nov. 12-18, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 20. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

11/12/17

Animals at large

Bute, Robin K

Mesquite

11/16/17

Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance

Possession of schedule I & II substance x2

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sale of narcotic or other drugs

Cervantes, Martin

Corcan, CA

11/16/17

Jail housing agreement

Daut, Joseph

Mesquite

11/12/17

Animals at large

Ensign-Rackham, Kathryn L

Mesquite

11/12/17

Petit larceny

Espinoza, Roberto H

Mesquite

11/16/17

Failure to maintain travel lane

DUI

Facio-Lopez, Benjamin

Las Vegas, NV

11/18/17

Jail housing agreement

Garrett, Terri L

St. George, UT

11/15/17

Contempt of court

Hernandez, Cristian J

Mesquite

11/12/17

Jail housing agreement

Hoover, Beth A

Scenic, AZ

11/12/17

Petit larceny

Trespassing

11/13/17

Trespassing

Petit Larceny

11/14/17

Drugs

Jessop, Brooke

Salt Lake City, UT

11/15/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Laney, Janet M

Murray, UT

11/17/17

Failure to appear

Lara-Lopez, Yure P

Mesquite

11/14/17

Failure to appear

Mike, William P

Minot, ND

11/14/17

Fugitive from justice

Miller, Billie G

Mesquite

11/15/17

Failure to appear

Peterson, Darwin S

Newcastle, UT

11/15/17

Contempt of court

Sanchez, Krista J

Mesquite

11/18/17

Failure to appear

Sandoval, Angelina M

Mesquite

11/13/17

Failure to appear

Scelza, Joseph G

Las Vegas, NV

11/14/17

Trespassing

Tom, Rubenna E

Mesquite

11/14/17

DUI

Walsh, Brendan, E

Richmond, VA

11/17/17

Jail housing agreement

Welsh, Delora M

Whiterocks, UT

11/17/17

DUI

Driving w/o a valid license

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Wharton, Jake J

Mesquite

11/16/17

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia