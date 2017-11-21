Arrest Report Nov. 12-18, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Nov. 20. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
11/12/17
Animals at large
Bute, Robin K
Mesquite
11/16/17
Conspiracy to traffic controlled substance
Possession of schedule I & II substance x2
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sale of narcotic or other drugs
Cervantes, Martin
Corcan, CA
11/16/17
Jail housing agreement
Daut, Joseph
Mesquite
11/12/17
Animals at large
Ensign-Rackham, Kathryn L
Mesquite
11/12/17
Petit larceny
Espinoza, Roberto H
Mesquite
11/16/17
Failure to maintain travel lane
DUI
Facio-Lopez, Benjamin
Las Vegas, NV
11/18/17
Jail housing agreement
Garrett, Terri L
St. George, UT
11/15/17
Contempt of court
Hernandez, Cristian J
Mesquite
11/12/17
Jail housing agreement
Hoover, Beth A
Scenic, AZ
11/12/17
Petit larceny
Trespassing
11/13/17
Trespassing
Petit Larceny
11/14/17
Drugs
Jessop, Brooke
Salt Lake City, UT
11/15/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Laney, Janet M
Murray, UT
11/17/17
Failure to appear
Lara-Lopez, Yure P
Mesquite
11/14/17
Failure to appear
Mike, William P
Minot, ND
11/14/17
Fugitive from justice
Miller, Billie G
Mesquite
11/15/17
Failure to appear
Peterson, Darwin S
Newcastle, UT
11/15/17
Contempt of court
Sanchez, Krista J
Mesquite
11/18/17
Failure to appear
Sandoval, Angelina M
Mesquite
11/13/17
Failure to appear
Scelza, Joseph G
Las Vegas, NV
11/14/17
Trespassing
Tom, Rubenna E
Mesquite
11/14/17
DUI
Walsh, Brendan, E
Richmond, VA
11/17/17
Jail housing agreement
Welsh, Delora M
Whiterocks, UT
11/17/17
DUI
Driving w/o a valid license
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Wharton, Jake J
Mesquite
11/16/17
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Possession of drug paraphernalia