Ace Harware/Chamber Mixer

By [post_authors_post_link]

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce to Hold a Mixer for ACE Hardware

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you a mixer at ACE Hardware.

The event will be held at 102 W. Mesquite Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Shop the sidewalk sale and sample items form the Green Egg Bar-B-Que demonstration.

ACE Hardware open in Mesquite in 1998 and currently has 33 fulltime employees.

Contact the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at 702-346-2902 or michelle@mesquitenvchamber.com or doris@mesquitenvchamber.com for additional information.