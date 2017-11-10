420 Crystal Canyon Dr,Mesquite, NV 89027

By [post_authors_post_link]

2 beds 3 baths 2,282 sqft

FOR SALE

$340,000

STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Furnished turn key beautifully designed home. Enjoy the mountain views from the covered patio, dining area, living room or master bedroom. Custom designed floor plan with two Master Suites. Living room features coffered ceiling and built-in entertainment center. Spacious kitchen features granite counters with breakfast bar and room for multiple cooks to move around! Laundry room with plenty of cabinets and a sink. Master bedroom has a door leading to the patio. Master bath with dual cultured marble sinks, shower and a relaxing jetted tub. This home has an office/den currently has bedroom furniture in it. Looking for a 3 car garage…here it is!! An alarm system is wired throughout the home. Lovely gated community with association swimming pool.

Sharon Szarzi, Realtor

ERA Brokers Consolidated

550 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite 100

Mesquite, NV 89027

Office: 702-346-7200

Cell: 702-813-9310