Kihuen Press Release

WASHINGTON, D.C – On Oct. 10, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen joined leaders from community health centers at Hope Christian Health Center in Southern Nevada to call on Congress to extend the Community Health Centers Fund (CHCF) to make sure Nevadans can continue to count on community health centers to get the care they need.

“Over 80,000 Nevadans rely on community health centers like Hope Christian Health center for vital primary and preventative care. It’s unacceptable that hardworking Americans have to live in uncertainty while Congress fails to act to make sure they have access to health care. I will continue to work to make sure Congress extends the Community Health Centers Fund so that hardworking Nevada families can continue to count on community health centers to access the health care they need.”

Background

The CHCF accounts for 70% of community health centers’ federal grant funding, and with this funding in question, the health care of millions across our nation is under threat. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) estimated that without funding in 2018, approximately 2,800 health center sites would close, costing more than 50,000 jobs, and endangering the health care of about 9 million patients.

Representative Ruben J. Kihuen is a co-sponsor of the Community Health Investment, Modernization and Excellence (CHIME) Act of 2017, a bipartisan bill to extend the Community Health Centers Fund (CHCF) for five years, with modest increases to ensure responsiveness to demand for care and national priority areas.

